Recommended reading

Tom Pidcock reaches 95kph during daredevil descent – Video

By published

Q36.5 rider stars in new Red Bull video of a white-knuckle ride down the Rossfeld Panorama descent in Germany

Tom Pidcock descends the Rossfeld Panoramstraße in new video for Red Bull
Pidcock flew down the descent in Germany (Image credit: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool)

Multidisciplinary star and famed descender Tom Pidcock has recorded speeds of up to 95kph flying down a descent in Germany, with the masterclass ride all filmed by a Dakar Rally champion in a new video.

Starring in a new social film for Red Bull – who sponsor Pidcock – the Briton took on six kilometres of the Rossfeld Panoramastraße descent in Germany, showing off his renowned descending skills to drop down the twisty roads at breathtaking speeds. The descent appears to have been closed to traffic so that Pidcock could use all the road for his high-speed display.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.