Tom Pidcock reaches 95kph during daredevil descent – Video

Multidisciplinary star and famed descender Tom Pidcock has recorded speeds of up to 95kph flying down a descent in Germany, with the masterclass ride all filmed by a Dakar Rally champion in a new video.

Starring in a new social film for Red Bull – who sponsor Pidcock – the Briton took on six kilometres of the Rossfeld Panoramastraße descent in Germany, showing off his renowned descending skills to drop down the twisty roads at breathtaking speeds. The descent appears to have been closed to traffic so that Pidcock could use all the road for his high-speed display.

The video features just the 'Sound of Tarmac', as Red Bull describes it, recording the sound of Pidcock's wheels and pedals, with on-screen graphics showing his watts and speed.

The speedometer ticks up to an eye-watering 95kph at one point during the descent, frequently pushing 80kph in other parts. The video shows Pidcock on the top half of the Panoramastraße, which features slopes of 9-10%.

To film the white-knuckle descent, Red Bull had to call in special assistance, and Pidcock was followed by 2018 Dakar Rally champion Mathias Walkner, taking on the high speeds and tight turns on his motorbike in a feat almost as impressive as Pidcock's, as well as offering some encouragement along the way. A video camera was attached to the motorbike, with drones also used to shoot the video.

Pidcock, the two-time mountain bike Olympic champion as well as a road rider, has made a name for himself as one of the peloton's best-ever descenders, most famously using his skills to win stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France after an extremely fast descent of the Col du Galibier.

He's also starred in other close-up descending videos, including descending Tuna Canyon in California with YouTuber and fellow keen descender Safa Brian. In that video, Pidcock reached speeds of 86.7kph.

Watch the full video from Red Bull below: