Final stage of Tour du Rwanda cancelled due to adverse weather

Overall leader after stage 6, Fabien Doubey, wins title by six seconds

The seventh and final stage of the Tour du Rwanda has been cancelled due to bad weather with just over 13km left to race. Mud on the course initially caused a re-route of the stage, before it was eventually cancelled due to strong winds and thunderstorms.

"Due to unforeseen weather conditions causing slippery roads, the President of UCI jury has decided to halt the final stage of the Tour du Rwanda with one lap to go," the organisers confirmed on their social media platforms.

