'To be honest, it was a bit of a stupid move' - Matthew Brennan clinches devastating long-distance sprint win despite rare miscalculation at Tour de Pologne

20-year-old claims fourth WorldTour victory of season after launching move with over 300 metres to go

ZAKOPANE, POLAND - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Ben Turner of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers - White Points Jersey during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 5 a 206.1km stage from Katowice to Zakopane / #UCIWT / on August 08, 2025 in Zakopane, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Every cloud has a silver lining and even a rare misjudgement by sprinter Matthew Brennan (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) about when to launch his final acceleration at the Tour de Pologne could not stop the 20-year-old Briton from striking gold yet again.

This may be Brennan's rookie pro season, but the Visma–Lease a Bike fastman has punched through one glass ceiling after another nonetheless, clinching nine wins this season, four of them at WorldTour level.

The Tom Pidcock Connection

It's been just a few years since Brennan has been heading across the English Channel to Belgium for racing with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), as he recounted to journalists in Zakopane, with Pidcock's parents taking several young UK amateurs across the English Channel in their car so they could compete abroad. But the Team Visma–Lease a Bike pro has proved more than capable of handling the steep learning curve, and he's now having a breakthrough year with a capital B.

"We've worked on quite a few things with the trainers, the staff and nutritionists and each year we're always holding back something so we can always develop everything from the ground up properly," Brennan explained.

"There's no point in going to altitude looking for those one percents [for improvement] when you're missing a five per cent.

"The team are really good at looking for those five percents right now and then hopefully on down the line we can find those one percents, which will be crucial for further on."

As a teenager and part of a junior team racing abroad, he also got the hard yards in as well, though, as he recollected, saying "Every weekend, my weekend would literally be drive to Belgium, race, drive home - school in the [Monday] morning. That was my thing."

"It was really good, Giles and Sonya - Tom Pidcock's Mum and Dad - they drove six of seven of us all around Europe, we had a great time and I think moments like that have really pushed me into a team where I've been able to prosper in the way I have."

Still racing with the Visma's devopment team in some events, such as when he won the Rund um Koln this May, Brennan's non-stop series of victories has clearly established him in the senior squad as well. And as he savoured a hard-fought win in Zakopane where he managed to turn around a rare error that ended in his ninth pro triumph, Brennan paid tribute to how Visma have helped him across the board.

"It's all part of a development curve, and it's going really well at the moment, but that's with the support of the team being so focused on making me the best rider I can be," Brennan said, "as well as the best person off the bike."

"I think they're doing really well in combining those things in making me happy to race and also be able to switch off from racing so I can go again. And I think that's been a big part of the success this season."

