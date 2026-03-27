'Per made no mistakes' – Visma-Lease a Bike lay fault with Jonas Abrahamsen after Hagenes' group fumbles catch at E3 Saxo Classic

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Sports Director Van Dongen defends Norwegian, hopes return of Van Aert and Brennan can turn second place into first at next races

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: (L-R) Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Team Decathlon CMA CGM, Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Per Strand Hagenes of Norway and Team Visma | Lease a Bike sprint at finish line during the 68th E3 Saxo Classic 2026 a 208.5km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbek / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprints to second in the chase group at E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the chasing group came exceedingly close but failed to catch Mathieu van der Poel in the dying moments of the E3 Saxo Classic, Visma-Lease a Bike insisted their second-placed finisher Per Strand Hagenes "made no mistake" in the surprising finale.

Hagenes, 22, was perhaps not the rider Visma thought they would have in contention for the win on Friday, but suddenly he was in a late chase group closing down on Van der Poel in the final kilometres.

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'The team is on a good track'

With no Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson nor Matthew Brennan in their roster on Friday, Visma already started the day perhaps a step down on teams like Alpecin-Premier Tech and Lidl-Trek, but finishing second regardless was a positive sign ahead of the races to come.

With Van Aert and Brennan returning already on Sunday, the hope at the Dutch squad will be that the injection of star power can convert Friday's runner-up spot into a win in the next days and weeks.

"It's always nice to have Wout van Aert in the team," Van Dongen said. "But you saw today that we're still aiming for the win and it was a good team so we are happy with it.

"Timo was very good in the break, Christophe was good, not super, but he was good. I think with these guys we took the maximum out of today. And then Wout and Matthew will join us for the next races, Gent-Wevelgem [In Flanders Fields] and Dwars door Vlaanderen, so the team is on a good track."

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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