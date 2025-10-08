'To be honest, I didn't expect that' – New Danish talent Albert Philipsen takes notable step up in Tre Valli Varesine with second behind Tadej Pogačar

Nineteen-year-old set to end standout debut WorldTour season at Paris-Tours

To be described by Tadej Pogačar as "an amazing rider" is a compliment anybody in the current peloton would be more than happy to accept, but for a rising talent like Denmark's Albert Philipsen it surely mattered even more.

The 19-year-old Lidl-Trek racer received that particular praise from Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) after taking second in Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday behind the victorious Slovenian star, when the Dane outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) for the runner's up spot at the front of the chasing peloton.

"We wanted to race aggressively when we got closer to the end. Quinn was really strong today, and unfortunately it didn't hold to the finish line, but then me and Toms [Skujiņš] tried to keep it going when we got back up to the group.

Italy is a country which seems to smile on Philipsen, too: he was already in the thick of the action in the same country's Classics earlier this year, taking part in a long breakaway in Strade Bianche in March – prior to Pogačar once again laying down the law.

