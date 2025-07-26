'This is a surprise to us' – SD Worx didn't expect Lotte Kopecky's minute loss on opening stage of Tour de France Femmes

'We'll have to analyse where it went wrong and why she didn't communicate', says team manager Danny Stam

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Before the start of Tour de France Femmes, Dutch team SD Worx-Protime had preached caution over their goals at the race, with neither Lotte Kopecky nor Anna van der Breggen talking up their GC chances.

At the end of day one, the once-superteam look to be in disarray, with Kopecky having crossed the line over a minute down after dropping on the final ascent and her own team manager admitting that he had no idea what happened to the world champion in Plumelec.

