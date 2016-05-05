Thibaut Pinot's Lapierre Xelius SL - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Thibaut Pinot’s Lapierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 24 Pinot rides the 'M' size Xelius SL model (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 24 Lapierre's Trap Door Technology keeps the Di2 battery secretly concealed near the bottom bracket (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 24 The Ritchey headset looks out of place among the Shimano components (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 24 There should be no dropped chains for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 24 Shimano made PRO Components provide the stem, bars and bartape upfront for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 24 And PRO Components also provides the seatpost for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 24 A Fizizk saddle for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 24 The unique Xelius seatstays allows for some flex while remaining stiff (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 24 Since it was re-designed in 2014, the Xelius SL has become Lapierre's go to climbing bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 24 Shimano also supplies the wheels for FDJ with a Pinot sticker on the hub letting the mechanics knew who the wheel belongs to (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 24 Pinot's front brake cable is kept neat and short (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 24 The Lapierre Xelius SL is Thibaut Pinot’s road bike of choice in 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 24 The Lapierre Xelius SL gets the UCI tick of approval (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 24 No mistaking that this Lapierre Xelius SL belongs to Thibaut Pinot of FDJ (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 24 A custom stem cap for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 24 The race numbers are nicely tucked away on the Xelius SL (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 does the shifting for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 24 ELITE bidons and bidon cages for Pinot (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 24 A Shimano Dura Ace Di2 front shifter and SRM chain catcher looks after the chain rings (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 24 No no nonsense cabling upfront (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 24 Pinot prefers to have his Garmin mounted on the stem leaving the bars clean and clear (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 24 Thibaut Pinot with a SRM headunit in the Tour de Romandie prologue which disappeared for the road stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Thibaut Pinot then switched from SRM to a Garmin headunit just a few days later (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot has had a successful start to the 2016 season with the FDJ rider enjoying victory at Critérium International and most recently a time trial stage at Tour de Romandie on his way to second place overall. The 25-year-old has improved against the clock in 2016 in part thanks to the new Lapierre Aerostorm DRS time trial bike but improvements and changes to the Xelius SL road bike has also been of benefit to Pinot.

Lapierre updated its top two road models last year, the Aircode SL and Xelius SL, which saw the French company completely rework the latter. Lapierre claim the Xelius SL weights just 850g, the Trek Emonda by way of comparison is claimed to weigh 690g, placing it in the upper levels of elite climbing bikes.

The most striking feature of the new Xelius SL is the '3D Tubular Technology' of the rear end with the stays running either side of the seat tube without touching it. The engineers worked with the FDJ riders in the development of the new bike to meet both engineering and race objectives with Pinot first riding the Xelius SL at last year's Tirreno Adriatico having started the season on the Aircode SL.

Pinot showed off the climbing chops of the Xelius SL on stage 20 of last year's Tour de France when he rode away to victory atop Alpe d'Huez. Pinot's bike is largely the same for 2016 with a slightly updated paint scheme the main difference.

However, it appears that Pinot is now using a Garmin powermeter in 2016 for road stages while remaining to use a SRM headunit for time trials as recently observed at the Tour de Romandie.

Besides a white Fizik Arione saddle and Richey headset, Pinot's Xelius SL is a fully equipped Shimano affair. Pinot is running a full Dura Ace Di2 groupset with Shimano's PRO Components providing stem, handlebar, bar tape and seat post.

Shimano Dura Ace C50 wheels keep Pinot rolling for the majority of his race days with the C24 wheels also available for the more mountainous days in the saddle. Rounding off the build is Elite bottles and bottle cages and a SRM chain catcher.

For a closer look at Pinot's bike, click or swipe through the gallery above.