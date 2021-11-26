These Black Friday balance bike deals will make a great kids' Christmas present

Despite a global shortage across the industry, this year's Black Friday bike deals include a wealth of discounted balance bikes, making it an excellent time to start your Christmas shopping (if you haven't already).

If you’ve been planning to treat your pre-schooler to their first set of wheels this Christmas, you’re in luck this weekend. The cycling boom that came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the industry with stock issues that it’s yet to recover from fully, but nevertheless there’s actually many a bargain to be had, including an abundance of balance bikes. That means if you get a move on this weekend you can save up to half off a starter bike for your little one.

To save you some time that might otherwise be spent trawling through all the major retailers, we've gathered some of the most significant deals on balance bikes below. If you don't find what you're looking for, or you need something for an older child, be sure to check out our roundup of Black Friday kids’ bike deals as well.

US Deals

Vilano Rally Balance Bike | 77% off at Walmart Vilano Rally Balance Bike | 77% off at Walmart

Was $129.95 | Now $29.95

Save a whopping $100 on your child's first set of wheels, with this sweet and simple Vilano Rally balance bike. Available in blue only, we don't expect this deal to hang around for long.

Preenex Blue Balance Bike | 61% off at Walmart Preenex Blue Balance Bike | 61% off at Walmart

Was $99.99 | Now $38.99

Another balance bike only available in blue, the Preenex comes with EVA foam tyres and has an adjustable seat which can be raised from 12.9in to 19.2in as your child grows.

Novashion Sport Balance Bike | 50% off at Walmart Novashion Sport Balance Bike | 50% off at Walmart

Was $79.96 | Now $39.98

Available in a lovely yellow, this Sport balance bike from Novashion is sure to bring a smile to your kindergartener's face.

Goplus 12" BALANCE BIKE | 52% off at Walmart Goplus 12" BALANCE BIKE | 52% off at Walmart

Was $99.99 | Now $47.99

With solid tyres and weighing only 6lb, this Goplus balance bike is a bargain, and will help your little one learn the basics of balance and control.

Creme Cycles Micky | 41% off at Mike's Bikes Creme Cycles Micky | 41% off at Mike's Bikes

Was $169.99 | Now $99.95

For something a bit more special, this hand-painted balance bike features an adjustable seat and handlebar so it can grow with them. Once they're ready for something bigger, it's covered under Mike's Bikes' Growth Spurt Guarantee, so you'll save half on the next one.

Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike | 6% off at Chain Reaction Cycles Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike | 6% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $179.99 | Now $169.00

This stylish and functional balance bike borrows its design straight from Cube's high-end mountain bike range, with a 6061 aluminium frame and fork, child-friendly components and Kenda Team tyres.

UK Deals

Halfords Indi balance bike | £5 off at Halfords Halfords Indi balance bike | £5 off at Halfords

Was £30.00 | Now £25.00

Getting their first bike for just £25 is an absolute steal. The Indi balance bike has a super-low standover height, as well as solid plastic wheels to get them riding as soon as they can walk.

Vitus Nippy balance bike | 22% off at Chain Reaction Cycles Vitus Nippy balance bike | 22% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £44.99 | Now £34.99

Another option is the Vitus Nippy, which is easy to master and delivers with a stable ride and solid foam tyres. It comes in a range of super-cool colours too, making it easy to get a first bike that you little one is bound to love.

Vitus Smoothy Balance Bike | 22% off at Wiggle Vitus Smoothy Balance Bike | 22% off at Wiggle

Was £89.99 | Now £69.99

If you're looking for something a bit more stylish and grown up, that's built to last, look no further than the Vitus Smoothy. It comes in a wide range of colours, and is designed to be stable and dependable.

Not found what you're looking for? Check out the full list of deals in our roundup of Black Friday kids’ bike deals.

