‘The Giro was just like a hard training week’ - Sarah Gigante well-placed as she heads towards her favoured mountain territory at Tour de France Femmes

By published

For the Australian rider "a lot is possible" says team DS Jolien D'Hoore

PLUMELEC, FRANCE - JULY 26: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Plumelec, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance–Soudal Team) is the last woman standing at the Tour de France Femmes from among the riders who earlier this month stood on the overall podium at the Giro d’Italia Women.

Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx–Protime) was out on the very first day with illness, and then before the third stage, Giro winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) departed the race. The rider from Australia, however, is still going strong.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.