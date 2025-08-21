'The day I quit is getting closer' – Primož Roglič continues to talk cryptically about his future alongside Remco Evenepoel at Red Bull

Primož Roglič has continued to talk cryptically about his future in the sport and at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, admitting that 'the day I quit is getting closer' and giving a simple 'we'll see' answer when asked if he will see out his contract at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026, when Remco Evenepoel will join the team.

Roglič was similarly enigmatic at the Tour de France, as if he knew that Evenepoel would join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026, and so take over the role of team leader for the Tour de France. Red Bull also have Germany's Florian Lipowitz on their roster. After his third-place overall at the Tour, the 24-year-old German is expected to ride the 2026 Tour alongside Evenepoel.

Roglič started the Tour playing down his overall chances after his injuries at the Giro d'Italia and seemed unconcerned about losing time. However, he avoided the many crashes of the first week, rose to fifth overall, but then slipped to eighth after trying to win a final mountain stage. It was the first time he had avoided injury and so finished the Tour de France since 2020.

Roglič is not defending his 2024 Vuelta a España title, and little is unknown about his racing programme for the final months of 2025 as he nears his 36th birthday.

He spoke while at the Etten-Leur criterium in the Netherlands at the weekend, where he raced alongside Mathieu van der Poel, Ben Healy, Oscar Onley and Thymen Arensman, with Het Laatste Nieuws revealing more of his comments on Thursday.

"I can't be everywhere anymore. I have a wife and two children at home. They deserve my attention too," Roglič told Het Laatste Nieuws when asked why he is not riding the Vuelta.

"Cycling is my job, but my family means everything to me. Above all, I'm a loving husband and father, and only then an athlete."

Roglič praised Evenepoel and appeared to welcome his transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, but also doubted his own future, with some cryptic comments.

"Remco is a special guy, a great champion, and he's accomplished a lot. Hopefully, we can work well together and achieve great things," Roglič said.

Asked point-blank if he will see out his one-year contract with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Roglič was cryptic.

"We'll see," he said.

"These days, you have to survive, and with my age, the day I quit is getting closer. I'm not twenty anymore, so I'm looking at my future differently. That seems logical to me. I also want to do other things in life."