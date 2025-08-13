'The current system is not set up to protect female health' – Cyclists Alliance renews calls for mandatory REDS screening

Proposal for screening as part of UCI Mandatory examinations for Women’s WorldTeams first submitted in November of 2024

A general view of the peloton with the Brou Monastery in the background prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty
Peloton of the Tour de France Femmes 2025 on stage of 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cyclists Alliance has renewed its calls for the UCI to update the medical programme for Women's WorldTour teams so that athletes undergo a mandatory screening for REDS – Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport – and bone mineral density testing annually.

The call comes after a Tour de France Femmes, which brought issues surrounding REDS, disrupted menstrual cycles, weight and performance firmly into the spotlight, right from steps to raise awareness and educate on the issue through rider activism to questions focused on issues surrounding rider weight at post-race media conferences.

“We are constantly working towards making professional cycling a sustainable and fulfilling career for women," Cyclists Alliance President Grace Brown said in a statement. "Rider health and wellbeing are vital for career longevity.

"The current system is not set up to protect female health, so I believe it’s our duty to continue educating and advocating for better standards that allow women to perform with well-fuelled, strong, and happy bodies."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

