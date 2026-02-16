More wind disruption as UAE Tour opener shortened for safety reasons

News
By published

WorldTour peloton forced to avoid exposed Tel Moreeb cycle track

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 144km stage from Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace on February 16, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The peloton in action on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After a blustery weekend in southern Europe that forced the alteration of a number of races, the disruption carried over to the Middle East on Monday, where the opening stage of the UAE Tour was shortened due to safety reasons.

Strong winds were blowing in the UAE on Monday, and the exposed Tel Moreeb cycle track, a key feature of the opening stage, represented a significant flashpoint, with teams bracing themselves for crosswinds and the threat of echelons.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.