More wind disruption as UAE Tour opener shortened for safety reasons

The peloton in action on stage 1 of the UAE Tour

After a blustery weekend in southern Europe that forced the alteration of a number of races, the disruption carried over to the Middle East on Monday, where the opening stage of the UAE Tour was shortened due to safety reasons.

Strong winds were blowing in the UAE on Monday, and the exposed Tel Moreeb cycle track, a key feature of the opening stage, represented a significant flashpoint, with teams bracing themselves for crosswinds and the threat of echelons.

Before they could get there, however, they got the message over race radio that that section of the course would be cut entirely. The finish in Liwa would remain, but the alteration would mean a total distance of 118km instead of 144km.

"The race direction, in agreement with the jury, due to strong winds, has decided to shorten the first stage of the UAE Tour to 118 km instead of 144 km," read a statement from the race organisers.

"The riders will not ride on the Tel Moreeb cycle track for safety reasons."

The original route had planned for two laps of the 18km cycle path in the Moreeb Dune, which features rolling terrain. The UAE has invested in cycle path infrastructure and has been keen to show it off in the UAE Tour, so Monday's decision will be a blow to the nation's tourism board.

The alteration turns the stage from a potential banana skin for the GC contenders into a more straightforward affair, finishing with a bunch sprint on the drag to Liwa Palace.