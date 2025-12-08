Why are the men's and women's Paris-Roubaix races on the same day in 2026? ASO explains calendar change

Four version of Paris-Roubaix will take place on the same day next spring

Since it was launched in 2021, the women's Paris-Roubaix has enjoyed its own dedicated day on the calendar, taking place on the Saturday before the men's race on Sunday, and affording the event sole attention on the day.

In 2026, however, that pride of place will come to an end, as the UCI calendar confirmed some time ago that both the men's and women's races would now take place on Sunday, April 12 – with the men's under-23 and junior races all taking place that day, too.

It's a format followed by most big one-day races, including the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which has sometimes meant for early starts for the women or poor viewing figures, though Flanders Classics has experimented with the format in recent years, with the women's race now usually after the men's race.

Organising four races on one day may sound more difficult for ASO than the set-up of the previous four years, with the women's race separate, but race director Thierry Gouvenou has explained to DirectVelo that it's a matter of logistics and budget that has led to the decision.

"First, there's the issue of security. Setting up the security arrangements only needs to be done once if you combine everything on the same day. It's much less of a burden for law enforcement. There are also budget reasons," Gouvenou told DirectVelo.

Though there may be some costs saved – fewer road closures and only one day of policing – the Frenchman did admit that packing all four races into one day would require more vehicles and staff, as races will be going on simultaneously.

Gouvenou also confirmed that the schedule of the day will follow the Flanders Classics model, with the women's race finishing after the men's, and he hopes that this will capture more of an audience.

"It was already pretty good on Saturday, but now people will watch the men’s race and then the women’s race," he said.

The results of the swap for Flanders Classics race have been mixed, with TV viewing figures for the women's race finish generally better when it comes after the men's, but roadside figures are more questionable, with crowds visibly dissipating from the finish and key climbs after the men's race, rather than waiting for the women's finish.

There can also be other pitfalls, such as the men's winner's press conference clashing with the finale of the women's race.

It also remains to be seen how the overlap between the men's and women's Paris-Roubaix will affect TV coverage. Coverage of the women's Roubaix has been criticised at points, as whilst it fulfils the minimum of two hours live coverage, the broadcast has often not begun until the first cobbled sector, with race winner Lizzie Deignan already on the cobbles and solo by the time images began in 2021.

The Paris-Roubaix sportive, which has long taken place on the Saturday before the men's race, will continue in its usual spot. Previously, finishers have been able to stay in the velodrome to watch the finish of the women's race soon after they finish.