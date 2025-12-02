'We're not even going to think about the idea' – RCS firmly against Tadej Pogačar's suggestion to switch Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España dates

Italian race organiser only open to a one week move into June to benefit from better weather and Italian national holiday

SANTUARIO DI OROPA, ITALY - MAY 05: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 107th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2024, Stage 2 a 161km stage from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa 1136m / #UCIWT / on May 05, 2024 in Santuario di Oropa, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar won the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia have shut down any debate about the Corsa Rosa swapping dates with the Vuelta a España, with RCS Sport CEO Paolo Bellino telling Cyclingnews: "We're not even going to think about the idea."

The Giro has traditionally been held in May, the Tour de France in July and the Vuelta has an August-September slot after moving from an April date in 1995.

Tadej Pogačar recently said that the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España could swap dates in the race calendar, suggesting it would help resolve extreme weather problems and attract more big-name riders to both Grand Tours. The Giro is often affected by cold weather and snow in the high mountains while the Vuelta has been affected by extreme heat.

Pogačar is dominating the sport and is widely expected to win a record equalling fifth Tour in 2026. He did the Giro-Tour double in 2024 but has not raced the Vuelta since 2019, when he first showed his Grand Tour talents with third place overall and three stage wins.

