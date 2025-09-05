'That's why I like Grand Tours so much' – Jai Hindley approaching top shape at perfect moment as Vuelta a España enters decisive stages

After an up-and-down 2025 season so far, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is growing back into his top shape at the Vuelta a España as it heads into its most decisive climbing stages.

The Australian, a former Giro d'Italia winner, currently sits eighth overall at 2:30 behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 1:34 behind the third spot on the provisional podium, which Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is occupying for the moment.

Hindley arrived at the Vuelta after only one preparation race, in Burgos, having crashed heavily at the Giro in May leaving him with a concussion and fracture to his back from the fall on the wet approach into Naples. The silver lining is that the extra freshness of fewer race days appears to be holding him in good stead for a strong finish to the Vuelta.

"I mean, the feeling is good, but it's step by step. I also feel like I'm growing into the race," Hindley told Cyclingnews before stage 12 of the Vuelta in Laredo. "So it's also nice – that's why I like Grand Tours so much, I guess.

"I was super fortunate to have great support from the team from the moment I crashed at the Giro. Basically, they really looked after me and, anyway, the focus was always the Vuelta for me.

"I was meant to do the Giro, then have a bit of a break and build up again. It was not ideal to crash and have this injury, but I could, in a way, just stick to the original program. And I think it's not so bad in the end, to arrive here, with fewer race days than others. This can definitely help when you're riding the Vuelta."

Hindley had mixed results on the big climbing days of the first 12 stages, but showed on the neutralised stage to Bilbao that the best form was approaching. He was the third rider to reach the all-important 3km to go mark which became the timing point after pro-Palestine protests in the Basque Country forced organisers to cut the day short and cancel the finale.

Hindley was unfazed by the events of the previous day when asked about it in Laredo. He said that "it was a pretty interesting stage for many reasons, but we're here to do a bike race. Today's another stage. So, we go again."

Protests continued on stage 12 but they were peaceful and the race continued as planned.

Hindley's tilt at the Vuelta is his first as a Grand Tour leader for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe since the 2023 Tour de France, with his last two three-week race appearances being in support of Primož Roglič. The change in role is no stress for the chilled-out Australian, staying at his top level is the simplest solution.

"To be honest, mate, I just try to be as professional as I can throughout the whole season and be in my best shape in the big targets, whether that be supporting others or riding for myself," added Hindley.

But how does he feel he matches up against guys like Vingegaard and Pidcock as the race heads to the iconic Alto de l'Angliru on Friday?

"Not too bad. Like I said, I think I'm growing into the race and feeling good, and there are great vibes within the team, so I can't complain.

"Probably the next two days will be the most important for the GC – or can be the most important for the GC here at the Vuelta," he said on Thursday. "Of course, it's Angliru tomorrow, and also the day after Angliru, I think, will be one of the key stages – that will be really tough."

Hindley has won a stage at the Tour and two at the Giro, but has not yet won one at the Vuelta. A victory on either the Angliru on stage 13 or stage 14's Lagos de Somiedo could be the launchpad for him getting back on a Grand Tour podium, but there's a long way yet before the race reaches Madrid.