'That's why I like Grand Tours so much' – Jai Hindley approaching top shape at perfect moment as Vuelta a España enters decisive stages

'Probably the next two days will be the most important for the GC' says Australian 2022 Giro d'Italia winner

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / Due to incidents at the finish line, the official times for the GC were taken at 3km from the finish line, there was no stage winner / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After an up-and-down 2025 season so far, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is growing back into his top shape at the Vuelta a España as it heads into its most decisive climbing stages.

The Australian, a former Giro d'Italia winner, currently sits eighth overall at 2:30 behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 1:34 behind the third spot on the provisional podium, which Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is occupying for the moment.

"I mean, the feeling is good, but it's step by step. I also feel like I'm growing into the race," Hindley told Cyclingnews before stage 12 of the Vuelta in Laredo. "So it's also nice – that's why I like Grand Tours so much, I guess.

Hindley's tilt at the Vuelta is his first as a Grand Tour leader for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe since the 2023 Tour de France, with his last two three-week race appearances being in support of Primož Roglič. The change in role is no stress for the chilled-out Australian, staying at his top level is the simplest solution.

"Probably the next two days will be the most important for the GC – or can be the most important for the GC here at the Vuelta," he said on Thursday. "Of course, it's Angliru tomorrow, and also the day after Angliru, I think, will be one of the key stages – that will be really tough."

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

