'That has sunk in now' – Wout van Aert realises 'bigger picture' of Paris stage win at Tour de France in return to hometown criterium

Belgian ponders World Championships appearance in Rwanda, but has not yet thought about it or spoken to national coach

Belgium's Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) enjoyed a hometown welcome at the post-Tour de France criterium in Herentals on Thursday night, with his solo stage win on the final day in Paris finally sinking in.

As one of the very few people to ride Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) off his wheel in the past two seasons, Van Aert was able to savour his second victory on the Champs-Élysées after a stunning day in Montmartre a little bit longer, with 30,000 out in Herentals celebration of some of the Tour's top riders.

