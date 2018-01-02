Team Sunweb unveil bikes for 2018 season - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Team Sunweb's 2018 Giant TCR for the Men's team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 40 The bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 electronic groupset and power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 40 Team Sunweb have opted to switch from Shimano wheels to Giant wheels for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 40 The team will be one of three WorldTour teams using Shimano power meters this year (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 40 Kamna has standard gearing of 53/39 up front and 11-28 to the rear (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 40 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 40 Giant produce the majority of the finishing kit, including bottle cages and bidons (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 40 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters are paired with the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 40 Sprint shifter buttons are located on the drops of the Langma (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 40 Key design details run consistent between the men's and women's machines (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 40 The uber expensive Giant Contact SLR Fluc stem is priced at over £200 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 40 Unlike the men's bikes, the Liv was equipped with the slightly older Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 40 The women's team used the Giant SLR 0 wheels for the 2017 season (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 40 Many of the components are identical on the men's and women's bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 40 Dura-Ace chain, cassette and derailleurs adorn the Liv (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 40 The women's team also use a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain but with a Pioneer power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 40 The Langma features the same seat mast and cap design as the Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 40 Both bikes feature Giant Ride Sense speed sensors (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 40 The bike is equipped with 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 40 A look at the disc rotors and front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 40 Neat weaving of the handlebar tape on the drops (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 40 The development team bikes are still equipped with Dura-Ace chains and cassettes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 40 The disc brake equipped TCR is paired with the older non-series Shimano hydraulic disc/electronic shifter levers (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 40 The development team ride the same Giant SLR wheels as the men's and women's teams (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 40 Unlike the men's and women's team, the development riders are equipped with the slightly older Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series Di2 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 40 Team Sunweb's development team have been training on the TCR Disc model (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 40 Team Sunweb's 2018 Liv Langma for the Women's team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 40 A look at the bike from the non-drive side (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 40 Neat cable routing to the rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 40 The team opts for Dura-Ace R9100 series pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 40 This bike was fitted with an early prototype of the Shimano power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 40 The Dura-Ace R9100 brakes are paired with carbon specific brake pads (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 40 A closer look at the front brake on the TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 40 The team's motto adorns the top tube of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 40 Fouriers supply a neat Di2 junction box mount that sits under the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 40 Giant produce the saddle for the TCR attached at the top of the seat mast with a cap (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 40 The carbon frame has an integrated seat mast (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 40 A Giant speed sensor is located on the rear wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 40 The wheels are recommended for race only (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 40 The Giant SLR 0 wheels have just 16 spokes on the front (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Team Sunweb will continue to ride the bikes of former title sponsor Giant and Liv for the 2018 season.

Several key changes for the men’s bikes include Shimano’s new power meter, and swapping out Shimano wheels for Giant’s own line of carbon race wheels.

The men’s and women’s bikes are equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 electronic groupsets, while Giant provide the wheels and finishing kit for the Giants and Livs respectively.

The women’s team’s and development squad’s bikes are paired with Pioneer power meters, which also supplied the men’s team in the 2017 season.

Giant is the biggest bicycle company in the world and produces an array of models for men and women, the latter models branded as Liv Cycles. Based in the bicycle production hub of Taiwan, the brand also produces an array of high-end finishing kit for both the teams’ bikes, including saddles, bottle cages, cockpits and wheels.

The women’s team raced on the Giant SLR 0 series wheels in 2017 and the men’s team have swapped out Shimano wheels for their own line for the first time this year.

The development squad are equipped with the slightly older Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets and have been training on disc brake-equipped Giant TCRs.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Team Sunweb’s men’s, women’s and development riders’ bikes for the 2018 season.

Full specification

Men’s bikes: Giant TCR, Propel, Defy, Trinity (TT)

Women’s bikes: Liv Langma, Envie, Avail, Avow (TT)

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front/rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset (Men’s): Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter

Crankset (Women’s): Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Pioneer power meter

Wheelset: Giant SLR 0 series

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Giant (various)

Stem: Giant (various)

Headset: Giant/Fouriers

Tape/grips: Giant (various)

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100/9000 series

Saddles: Giant (various)

Bottle cages: Giant AirWay

Computer: TBC

Other accessories: Giant RideSense speed and cadence sensor