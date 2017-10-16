Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Advanced Pro time trial bike – Gallery

Image 1 of 34
Tom Dumoulin's world championship time trial winning Giant Trinity Advanced Pro
Image 2 of 34
Grip tape on the handle bar extensions help to stay in position whilst racing
Image 3 of 34
The low-profile front end reduces as much wind resistance as possible
Image 4 of 34
Positioning the front brake behind the fork reduces air turbulance at the front of the bike
Image 5 of 34
A look at the Pro Textreme three-spoke front hub
Image 6 of 34
Simple decals on the Giant Trinity
Image 7 of 34
The fork is integrated with the stem to further improve aerodynamics at the front end
Image 8 of 34
A look at the Giant Trinity from the non-drive side
Image 9 of 34
The oversized bottom bracket is 92 millimeters wide and claims to contribute to stiffness in the area
Image 10 of 34
Dumoulin, like Chris Froome, opts for 175mm cranks
Image 11 of 34
Giant offer an integrated bottle design dubbed the Aerovault System
Image 12 of 34
A look at the non-driveside Shimano power meter and the Fouriers rear brake
Image 13 of 34
The Giant sensor is cable-tied to the chainstay
Image 14 of 34
The team use older generation Shimano Dura-Ace skewers
Image 15 of 34
With a lack of spokes, sensors are glued to the carbon disc
Image 16 of 34
The team is currently testing prototype models of the Shimano power meter, with production models available later this year
Image 17 of 34
Dumoulin's cockpit is a neat and uncluttered affair
Image 18 of 34
Shimano provide the time trial specific brake levers
Image 19 of 34
The drivetrain and shifters are a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 and R9000 series components
Image 20 of 34
Dumoulin ran a Pioneer power meter equipped Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset during the time trial in Bergen
Image 21 of 34
Dumoulin's bike is now equipped with the Shimano R9100-P power meter
Image 22 of 34
Tom Dumoulin opts for 55/42 chainrings although the Dutchman ran a 56/39 combination at the world championships
Image 23 of 34
Well used Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals
Image 24 of 34
The latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear dearailleur provides the shifting at the back of the bike
Image 25 of 34
Dumoulin opts for an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace cassette
Image 26 of 34
The frame is constructed from Giant's proprietry carbon fiber and resin composite
Image 27 of 34
The bike is equipped with a 9000 series Shimano Dura-Ace front derailleur
Image 28 of 34
The Vittoria Corsa tubulars are tried and tested at the top level of cycling
Image 29 of 34
Fouriers provide the stopping with the calipers positioned at the rear of the fork to stay out of the wind
Image 30 of 34
Shimano's component brand Pro provide the Textreme three spoke front wheel
Image 31 of 34
A Pro Textreme Disc sits at the rear end of the bike
Image 32 of 34
Rear facing dropouts allow perfect wheel positioning
Image 33 of 34
A look at the front end of the Giant Trinity
Image 34 of 34
The only exposed shifting cable at the front end of the cockpit due to the considered design of the cockpit
Tom Dumoulin ( Team Sunweb) ends his 2017 season with his first Grand Tour victory, a national time trial title, overall victory at the BinckBank Tour, a team time trial world title and the individual time trial world title, which comes with the honour of donning the rainbow skinsuit for the 2018 season.
Dumoulin's stellar season has been defined by his time trialling ability, raced aboard the Giant Trinity Advanced Pro time trial. The bike is equipped with an electronic Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and aerodynamic wheels from Shimano's component brand Pro.
While Shimano components offer the shifting and wheels, Giant's highly integrated bike results in almost all of the finishing kit and cockpit coming exclusively in-house from the Taiwanese bike manufacturer. Fouriers provide the stopping power and Vittoria supply the Corsa tubular tyres.
During the time trial at the World Championships, Dumoulin was equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9000 series crankset paired with a Pioneer power meter.
The predominantly flat course was followed with an ascent of Mount Fløyen in Bergen, Norway, where Dumoulin opted for a 56t outer chainring and 39t inner chainring, which was paired a more traditional 11-28 cassette.
Ahead of the 2018 season, Dumoulin has switched the crankset to a Shimano R9100-P power meter crankset (photographed), opting for a 55/42t chainring combination. It is expected that Team Sunweb will run the power meter from Shimano across their range of road racing and time trial bikes.
Full Specification Frame: Giant Trinity Advanced Pro TT Fork: Giant Aerodrive TT Advanced Grade Hybrid Fork Front brake: Fouriers Rear brake: Fouriers Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace TT Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9000 series Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R-671 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter, 175mm crank length, 55/42t chainrings Rear wheel: PRO Textreme Disc Front wheel: PRO Textreme 3-spoke Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular Handlebars: Giant Trinity Composite base bar with Ski Bend Stem: Giant Trinity integrated Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9000 series Seat post: Giant Trinity Composite Bottle cages: Giant Aerovault System Computer: n/a Critical Measurements
Rider weight: 69kg Rider height: 1.85m Saddle height (from bottom bracket): 805mm Seat tube length (c-t): 545mm Tip of saddle nose to centre of bars: 560mm Top tube length (c-c): 608mm