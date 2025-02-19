Tadej Pogačar wins his first race of 2025: We take a closer look at the striking new bike he did it on

The custom-painted Colnago Y1Rs aero bike is still as divisive as the day it launched

Tadej Pogačar sprinted to a commanding victory on stage 3 of the UAE Tour on Wednesday. The World Champion, resplendent in his white rainbow skinsuit, beat Oscar Onley and Felix Gall to the line. 

We already spotted Pogačar using what looks to be a new Enve wheel in yesterday's individual time trial, and have spotted a few more curious details on the Slovenian's striking new Colnago Y1Rs aero bike today. 

