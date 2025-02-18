Pogačar's unreleased wheel and a brand new aero hack - TT tech on show at UAE Tour

Brand new aero mods from the UAE Tour individual time trial

Tadej Pogacar riding during the UAE Tour stage 2 time trial
Today marked the first WorldTour individual men's time trial of the year, which means the Cyclingnews tech team dusted off our gear-spotting binoculars after a long winter and we're back on the lookout for new and interesting time trial tech. 

Stage two of the UAE tour was an individual time trial won by British rider Josh Tarling. Early time trials represent a good chance to try and spot innovations and components that teams have adopted for the new race season. 

