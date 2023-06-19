Corima expands road wheel range with two new tubeless carbon fibre models

Corima has expanded its road wheel range in the form of two new carbon fibre additions to the MCC and WS road wheel lines. The new models are named the MCC Evo and WS Evo and will be the brand's first road wheels to be tubeless compatible and feature hookless rims.

Until now all of the French manufacturer's handmade road wheels have been available in either Tubular or Clincher form. The launch of the Essentia all-road wheelset last year saw the first hookless, tubeless wheels from Corima. But this new release and update will see the brand embracing the technology in its road wheels also.

According to Corima, the new wheelsets offer hookless/tubeless or tubular compatibility alongside an unrivalled stiffness-to-weight ratio. The brand is also clearly keen to continue to support the tubular platform for the foreseeable future, unlike a lot of other wheel manufacturers who are moving away from the technology.

The 12 spoked MCC Evo carbon design is eye catching (Image credit: Corima )

Both the MCC Evo and WS Evo wheelsets will be produced and available in two rim depths, 32 and 47mm. Corima says the 32mm version is suited to high mountain routes and the 47mm for all round rides. Each EVO wheelset is claimed to save up to 145 grams over the previous generations.

The brand says lateral stiffness testing has shown the MCC Evo 47 to have the best stiffness-to-weight ratio on the market, reporting an average 15% increase in stiffness over its competitors.

Hugo Poudrel, Product Category Manager, CORIMA said: “When assessing the performance of a wheel it is crucial to consider various factors: aerodynamics, responsiveness, stiffness, as well as weight. One important metric is the stiffness-to-weight ratio; through CORIMA’s patented technologies and wheel design approach, I am delighted that we have achieved exceptional ratios - better than any competitor. I can’t wait to see riders around the world experience the performance and pure character of CORIMA’s hand-built, carbon MCC EVO and WS EVO wheels - whether they choose to run tubular or tubeless ready.

The 3k carbon weave stands out (Image credit: Corima )

MCC EVO Wheels

The extreme-looking 12-spoked MCC EVO is said to have been designed using the full extent of Corima's carbon fibre expertise. The brand says this results in ultimate lightness, efficiency and responsiveness. The MCC EVO will sit alongside the MCC 32 and 47 in the brand's range.

The MCC EVO will be available as stated in tubeless/hookless as well as tubular versions. They employ a 100% carbon fibre design and construction and use 12 paired carbon spokes. The rims are 21mm internal width and 26mm external and are not quite as wide as the Hunt 48 limitless wheels we recently reviewed. The wheels are also compatible with 25-32mm tyre widths, but we don't currently have a list of approved tyres for the wheels as is the case with some manufacturers. You may also want to read up on the latest ERTRO tyre and rim combination guidance.

The WS Evo features 20 carbon fibre spokes (Image credit: Corima )

WS EVO wheels

The WS EVO wheelset uses 20 carbon fibre spokes in an 'R2' paired spoking pattern, in a design that is a little less wild-looking than the MCC EVO. It is said to have been created to provide performance, precise handling, and versatility. The wheels are also hand built in France and Corima says they will offer a unique and quality feel for their price point.

The WS EVO feature the same 21mm internal and 26mm external rim widths and the same 32/47mm rim depth options as the higher-end MCC EVO model.

Hookless rims keep pace with modern trends (Image credit: Corima )

A new hub ratchet design

Accompanying the wheels will also be a new hub ratchet engagement system developed by Corima. The hubs will feature 36 teeth ratchets which will provide a 10-degree angle of engagement. Apparently, this system should provide riders with a 17% faster engagement and transmission rate than the previous model.

The MCC EVO wheels will be built around the Corima D2T ratchet hubs, whilst the WS EVO wheels will use the EVO S hubs. Both models use the same updated ratchets.

There is also a new Corima warranty for customers that register their wheelset within one month of purchase, with carbon rims now being supported by a lifetime warranty. All other parts have a two-year warranty. Crash replacement help is now available within three years of purchase. Head to the Corima website for more information.

White Corima graphics for the MCC rims (Image credit: Corima )

Pricing and weights