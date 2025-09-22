'Sunday is all about celebration' – Nino Schurter bids farewell as Alessandra Keller and Alan Hatherly claim Lenzerheide Mountain Bike World Series XCO wins

It was a home win for Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) in the cross-country (XCO) at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Lenzerheide while world champion Alan Hatherly (Giant Factory Off-Road Team – XC) claimed the men's World Cup race. Still, the star of the show was the rider who came over the line in 24th place, a retiring Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team).

The Swiss rider with Olympic gold, nine UCI World Cup overall titles, ten UCI World Championship wins and 36 World Cup race victories had announced last month that he would say his goodbye to the sport before the end of the season, giving his Swiss fans a chance to bid farewell on home soil.

"It’s a lot right now. I definitely underestimated this whole retirement thing," said Schurter on social media on the run in . But as Schurter then added, 'Sunday is all about celebration'.

"It’s super-cool. I’m so thankful for everything, it was an amazing career and it feels so good,” said Schurter.

“It’s better than I could ever imagine. Today was a beautiful day, it was again hard for me. I was scared of the 80% rule, so I had to push hard to get through the race.”

In the earlier women's elite race Keller had given the home crowds the perfect start on Sunday, launching on the penultimate lap to claim her second career World Cup XCO win, the first coming in 2022. Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli) was in hot pursuit initially but then a puncture dented her run.

“It’s amazing with everyone here, the family and the team," said Keller of the home win. "The race was crazy, first Puck [Pieterse] crashed in front of me and I basically rode over her, I couldn’t do anything.

“Savilia [Blunk] was so strong, but she somehow crashed and then there was two of us. Jenny made such a strong effort. I tried to go into the long uphill first and I had a little gap. I just suffered until the finish line. It was totally worth it.”

