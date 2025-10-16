'Starting from nothing and finding my own way' – Louis Meintjes reflects on 13 years of racing after waving goodbye at Il Lombardia

Louis Meintjes was among the retiring riders to get a guard a honour from his fellow racers at his final race, Il Lombardia

After 13 years as a professional cyclist, Louis Meintjes officially bowed out at Il Lombardia on Saturday, ready to move on to the next chapter at 33. While he can look back with pride, he is now ready to shift his focus to a new role: fatherhood.

The rider who in 2013 became the first ever African cyclist to capture a medal at the Road World Championships when he snared silver in the U23 men's road race has spent the past five seasons with Intermarché-Wanty, in that time collecting a Vuelta a España stage win, runner-up spots in both Giro d'Italia and Tour de France stages, along with two of his three top ten GC finishes at the French Grand Tour.

Now, however, change beckons for the team – a merger with Lotto expected to occur – and for the rider.

“The level in the peloton keeps rising, and at some point I realised I was no longer fighting at the front," Meintjes said in a statement from the team. "I was taking risks in dangerous descents just to stay in the middle of the group – and it didn’t feel the same anymore. That’s why I feel it’s the right moment to end my career.

"My focus is also shifting toward family life. Very soon I’ll become a father, and I want to dedicate myself fully to that new role, just like I did throughout my cycling career. I’m really looking forward to being there for my wife, Laura, and our twin babies on the way.”

The South African climber acknowledged the extra challenges he faced in making it to, and staying in, the top ranks of cycling that he faced given he was far from home, family, and friends as his ambitions took him to Europe.

“I’m very proud that I was able to be a professional cyclist for thirteen years. As a kid, that was all I ever dreamed about – to be good enough to ride in the pro peloton," Meintjes said.

"I never imagined winning races. Just reaching that level was already a huge challenge.

"Looking back now, knowing how hard it was to get there and to stay there for so long, I see it as a big achievement. I really had to fight for it – starting from nothing and finding my own way. I had to grab every single opportunity that came my way, even if it was just a flat race in the Netherlands.”

Meintjes finishes his career with seven UCI wins on the tally – a national title in 2014, a continental title in 2015, a stage win and the overall at the 2015 Settimana Coppi e Bartali, a Giro dell Appennino victory in 2022, then the solo Vuelta stage win later that year and finally another victory from the break at Itzulia Basque Country in 2024.

In his final season, he rode both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, finishing in the top 20 overall of both in a year when his mind was casting ahead to a different day-to-day existence.

“This season I’ve been thinking a lot about the future – about becoming a father and about life after cycling. It felt strange to race for the last time at Il Lombardia last Saturday. To be honest, it will take some time for it to sink in," said Meintjes.

"For now, I’ll focus on family life and keep enjoying sport in a different way. Some friends challenged me to ride the Andorra Epic mountain bike race, and I’ve also signed up for the Barcelona Semi-Marathon. I’ll take some time to decide what comes next, but I want to find something new that excites me.”