SRAM launches Force eTap AXS groupset

Image 1 of 6 A look at the 2X setup (Image credit: SRAM) Image 2 of 6 The groupset is available in both disc and rim brake options (Image credit: SRAM) Image 3 of 6 There is only one rear derailleur model, which is compatible with all cassette options and both 1X or 2X setups (Image credit: SRAM) Image 4 of 6 SRAM also offer the cranksets with integrated Quarq power meters (Image credit: SRAM) Image 5 of 6 A look at the groupset in a 1X setup (Image credit: SRAM) Image 6 of 6 SRAM have launched a new Force eTap AXS groupset (Image credit: SRAM)

After launching the RED eTap AXS 12-speed groupset in February, SRAM has released a Force eTap AXS groupset offering much of the same capability at a lower price point.

The key design features of the RED eTap AXS groupset have been retained including a 12-speed cassette, 1X or 2X drivetrain compatibility and for the first time in a SRAM Force groupset, wireless shifting.

As you might expect from a cheaper groupset, there is a weight penalty but the majority of the headline features from the groupset's bigger brother have been retained.

A key update to the RED eTap AXS groupset was its rear derailleur. The component was compatible with all drivetrain options and featured a hydraulic 'clutch' ensuring consistent chain tension. The 'Orbit' fluid damper in the rear derailleur also features in the SRAM Force AXS offering.

Individual batteries in each shifter and derailleur component remove the need for any cabling and through the SRAM AXS app, battery levels for each component can be monitored while the components can also be personalised through the app for individual shifting preferences or riding styles.

Like the RED eTap AXS groupset, the front derailleur has a slimline profile to allow greater tyre clearances but is still compatible with older eTap groupset batteries.

The extra cog on the rear cassette means a narrower - and completely redesigned - chain to be used. Similar in aesthetic to the RED eTap AXS version, SRAM say their Flattop chain is lighter, quieter, stronger and with a prolonged life span.

Three cassette variants are available including 10-26, 10-28 or 10-33. The extra cog enables a similar or wider gear range to be adopted compared to traditional gear setups while using a smaller chainring combination on the crankset.

The groupset is offered in both disc and rim brake options and also available with an integrated Quarq power meter.

SRAM Force eTap AXS Pricing and weights (claimed)

2X Hydraulic Disc Brake (2,812g): $2,678 / €2,548 / £2,274

2X Rim Brake (2,453g): $2,478 / €2,408 / £2,164

1X Hydraulic Disc Brake (2,572g): $2,328 / €2,148 / £1,924

1X Rim Brake (2,213g): $2,078 / €2,058 / £1,814

As a lower-tier product, the weights of the Force eTap AXS are heavier than its RED eTap AXS big brother but at only around 300g for roughly $1,000 monetary saving, this could be a price worth paying less for.