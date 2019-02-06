SRAM launches 12-speed Red eTap AXS groupset - Video

The chainrings are a one-piece direct-mount arrangement (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media)

Cycling's worst-kept secret for 2019 has been lifted with SRAM officially announcing the new 12-speed Red eTap AXS groupset.

Like the previous version of the groupset, it is available in both rim and disc brake options, and it is exclusively electronic and wireless. The new groupset also follows Campagnolo's lead from last year of adding an additional cog to the cassette, enabling great 1X drivetrain versatility, and you'll now need to rethink traditional gearing combinations.

Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin debuted the new groupsets at the Tour Down Under last month, and although we've all already seen the groupset in the wild, here are all of the details for what BikeRadar have given a perfect five-star review.