Campagnolo launches Super Record 12-speed EPS electronic groupset

Image 1 of 9 The Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed Ergopower shifters (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 2 of 9 The Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed rear derailleur (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 3 of 9 The brand has also released TT-specific components for the electronic groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 4 of 9 The Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed front derailleur (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 5 of 9 The new battery unit for the groupset is slimmer and longer than its predecessor (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 6 of 9 The new Campagnolo WTO 45 front wheel (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 7 of 9 The hubs on the new wheels use Campagnolo's USB ceramic ultra smooth bearings (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 8 of 9 The rear wheel adopts Campagnolo's G3 spoke system (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 9 of 9 A look at the rear hub on the new Campagnolo WTO 45 wheels (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has today announced an electronic version of the Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed groupset – in both rim and disc brake versions – is now available following the launch of the mechanical version last year.

The iconic Italian brand has also announced a new wheelset to their Wind Tunnel Optimised Campagnolo Bora WTO range, claiming "a new era in terms of aerodynamic carbon wheels", which is available as a rim or disc-brake option.

Cyclingnews first spotted electronic versions of the Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets at the WorldTour opener of the Tour Down Under in January. Movistar, Lotto Soudal and UAE Team Emirates have all been using the groupsets throughout the season so far.

The new Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 wheels are focused on all-round racing and sit alongside the deeper-rim Bora WTO 60 and Bora WTO 77 wheels, which were launched alongside the mechanical 12-speed groupset last year.

Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets details, price, weights

After being the first road components specialist to up their groupset speeds to 12-speed last year, Campagnolo has since been developing an electronic version of their groupset for release.

Similar in aesthetics to the existing mechanical version of the groupset, each component has been updated from the outgoing 11-speed EPS groupsets.

Campagnolo's Ergopower shifters are largely similar to the mechanical version in hood design and levers, although the mechanical thumb switch is replaced by a lower-profile button.

The positioning of the EPS thumb-shifter buttons on the 12-speed levers are designed for ease of control for an array of hand shapes and sizes.

The MyCampy app also allows users to customise their shifting to the extreme of enabling a shift of up to 11 gears in a single click. Additional MODE buttons positioned behind the thumb levers on both levers allow a number of further options, including checking battery charge, adjusting the front or rear derailleur, or performing diagnostics.

The battery unit for the groupset has also been updated with a slimmer, but longer, size designed to fit inside almost all commercially available framesets through the proprietary mounts, the brand says. Campagnolo also claim their industry-leading battery life has been improved by 10 per cent on the previous iteration.

The Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed front derailleur combines an aluminium, titanium and carbon fibre construction to provide a visibly smaller component than the 11-speed version and the "smoothest, most efficient and reliable shifting ever experienced".

Combined with the new rear derailleur, Campagnolo say the combination offers immediate and fluid shifting even when under load.

Campagnolo's 12-speed groupsets fit an extra cog in the same space as the outgoing 11-speed groupsets, so investing in the groupset means your existing wheels will still be usable.

Claimed weights Campagnolo Super Record Disc Brake EPS Campagnolo Super Record Rim Brake EPS Ergopower shifters 381g 280g EPS Front Derailleur 132g 132g EPS Rear Derailleur 234g 234g DTI EPS Power Unit 135g 135g Super Record Crankset (172.5mm, 50/34) 618g 618g Super Record Cassette (11-29) 266g 266g Super Record Chain (114 links) 228g 228g Disc Caliper (rear) 118g x Disc Rotor (140mm) 99g x Rim Calipers (Pair) x 311g Complete Groupsets (Bearings, cups, cables included) 2,505g 2,255g

Campagnolo Super Record Disc Brake EPS 12-speed pricing: £4,108 / €4,677 / $4,636

Campagnolo Super Record Rim Brake EPS 12-speed pricing: £3,800 / €4,327 / $4,292

Campagnolo Super Record TT EPS 12-speed pricing: £4,271 / €4,863 / $4,819

See more on Campagnolo Super Record EPS here.

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 wheelset details, price, weights

Joining the Campagnolo Bora WTO 60 and WTO 77 wheelsets, Campagnolo has also released a less extreme Bora WTO 45 in both rim and disc-brake variants.

Despite the model name (WTO means Wind Tunnel Optimised), Campagnolo say the new wheelsets were developed by their engineers with real-world variables taken into account – think crosswinds or gusting conditions – and not just a focus on getting the best results in a controlled wind-tunnel environment.

The 45mm carbon rims designed with changeable conditions in mind have claims of similar performance to the deeper rim WTO 60 and WTO 77 wheels but in a more versatile and lighter-weight package.

Focusing on the entire wheel as an aerodynamic unit as opposed to just the rim, Campagnolo has redesigned the spokes and hubs for the wheels alongside the new rim.

The aluminium hubs use USB ceramic bearings for reduced rolling resistance versus steel bearings, while the carbon rims are suitable for both tubeless or clincher tyres, and are available as a rim or disc-brake option.

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 rim brake claimed weight (pair): 1,496g

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 disc brake claimed weight (pair): 1,520g

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 rim brake pricing: £1,897 / €2,160 / $2,331

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 disc brake pricing: £1,901 / €2,165 / $2,336

See more on Campagnolo Bora WTO here.