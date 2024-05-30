Spotted: New Wilier race bike ridden by Lenny Martinez

By
published

It seems Wilier is about to drop a new lightweight race bike

Lenny Martinez races aboard a new Wilier bike
(Image credit: Mercantour Classic)

Lenny Martinez raced to victory at the Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes yesterday on what appears to be an as-yet-unknown Wilier race bike. 

The French rider triumphed against his breakaway partner Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) aboard a largely black Wilier frame we don't recognise, with plenty of white graphics. The bike is clearly different when compared to the other Groupama-FDJ team bikes.

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.