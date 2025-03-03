Have we just seen the start of ‘road mullet’ wheelsets at Opening Weekend?

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe seen using a deeper front wheel than rear at Omloop het Nieuwsblad

Road mullet
No sooner have I penned a piece about how Tom Pidcock’s integrated pressure sensor wheels might actually catch on than I am pulled inexorably down into another tech rabbit hole like Alice, but into a world that’s far nerdier than Wonderland. Our Opening Weekend tech gallery has all of the tech highlights, but trawling the images from the in-race photographers I think I have spotted something really curious: I think several Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders were deliberately running a ‘road mullet’ wheelset, with a deeper front wheel than rear.

What’s more, to massively blow my own trumpet, I predicted this would happen. Sure, I had it in my 2024 Tour de France predictions piece (if you want to check my homework), but I am only a few months out. 

