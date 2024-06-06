Reviewing Roval's limited edition wheels: The Roval Rapide CLX II Team

Better, exclusive, and with a host of added extras, but are the Rapide CLX II Team worth the significant price hike?

Cyclingnews Verdict

The CLX II Team wheels are better than the CLX II, they're competitive among their new, higher price point, they look excellent, and they come with a host of accessories and spares. You're paying (a lot) more for a marginally better product and some peace of mind, though, so the decision will be weighed on how highly you value that peace of mind, the marginal improvement, and those silver hubs

Pros

  • +

    Still competitive against similarly-priced wheels, ignoring the added extras

  • +

    1390g for a mid-depth wheelset is really good

  • +

    The silver hubs look striking

  • +

    Spare ceramic bearings, spokes, and freehub make ownership easier

Cons

  • -

    The price hike against the CLX II is significant, for only a marginally better wheelset

The Roval Rapide CLX II Team wheelset has been floating around the pro peloton for a couple of months already. Cyclingnews subscribers will have seen it in both our Giro d'Italia tech gallery and our Critérium du Dauphiné tech gallery, standing out from the crowd with their polished silver hubs and their 'CLX Team' markings. 

After much speculation, Specialized finally lifted the covers and revealed that they are not an all-new product, but a limited edition version of the Rapide CLX II, with merely 1,500 making production on top of the pro team allocation. 

Roval Rapide CLX Team wheels
The wheelbag is a nice touch(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsThey were already a good looking set of wheels, and the silver hub really pops.10/10
Ride qualityNo complaints here. They're smooth and fast rolling, and the hub has a nice buzz.10/10
Tubeless Compatibility The front wheel's rim witdh makes getting tyres on a bit of a chore, but inflation was immediate once eventually seated. The hooked bead improves compatibility and Specialized's testing far exceeds the ETRTO suggestions. Specialized says that the only way a punctured tyre will come off the rim is in a crash so significant that something else has failed catastrophically. 8/10
HubsThey look great, they work brilliantly, they're easy to service and they come with spare ceramic bearings10/10
ValueHard to quantify objectively. It's possible to get lighter wheels for less, and more aero wheels for less. The price hike over the CLX II is a big one. Yes, you're getting added extras, but most of those you'll probably never use, so you're paying for peace of mind. 8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 92%

