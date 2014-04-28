Trending

Spain, Contador and Omega Pharma-Quick Step still top of WorldTour rankings

Gerrans and Valverde move up to two and three after impressing in the Ardennes

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde leads Simon Gerrans around the final corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
The 2014 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium: Alejandro Valverde, Simon Gerrans and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the WorldTour Ardennes triple — Amstel Gold RaceLa Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège — all taking place within one week, there were plenty of points on offer and potential for the individual, team and nations rankings to be adjusted accordingly. The winner of Amstel Gold and La Flèche were awarded 80 points and the winner of Liège, 100 points, although all three leaders remained the same ahead of the next WorldTour race, the Tour de Romandie, beginning on Tuesday

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moved up to second overall having collected 150 points with victory in La Doyenne and third place at Amstel while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) now sits in third place overall and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is in fifth place after the week of racing. Gerrans was the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour rankings after winning a record third Tour Down Under title in January.

"This is an incredible victory, it's a dream come true to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Gerrans said after winning his second monument.

"It's was a very, very hard race and I've got to say thanks to team. I thought I didn't have the legs with 30km to go but they stayed with me and helped me in the finale. I was confident I could beat these guys in a small sprint and it went perfectly."

As the most consistent rider of the Ardennes, Valverde was a big mover on the rankings and now has 264 points while Kwiatkowski is on 244 points.

Although he didn't partake in the Ardennes, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues his reign at the top of the individual ranking with 308 points where he has sat since finishing second at the Volta a Catalunya. Contador has started the season strongly winning the overall at Tirenno-Adriatico and then the Tour of the Basque Country as he targets the Tour de France in July.

As the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour rankings, Gerrans moves up into second on 264 points after 100 point haul from Liège, two ahead of Valverde and four ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).

Since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have maintained its lead in the team rankings. Movistar sit in second on 453 points and in third place is BMC with 410 points while Europcar, 51 points, and Astana, 93 points, are the only teams yet to reach 100 points.

Australia were early leaders in the nation rankings but sit in third on 416 points behind Spain on 725 while Belgium occupy second place with 547 points.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of 28th April 2014

WorldTour rankings - Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo308pts
2Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE264
3Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team262
4Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing260
5Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step244
6Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step200
7Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling200
8Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale183
9John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano174
10Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha151
11Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team137
12Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale132
13Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky125
14Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team118
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team117
16Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale114
17Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo111
17Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale110
19Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha107
20Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team103
21Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step100
22Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida88
23Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin-Sharp84
24Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida83
25Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Omega Pharma-Quick Step83

Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step623pts
2Movistar Team453
3BMC Racing Team410
4Team Katusha394
5Team Tinkoff-Saxo389
6Ag2r-La Mondiale380
7Trek Factory Racing349
8Team Sky326
9Belkin Pro Cycling309
10Giant-Shimano229
11Orica-GreenEDGE221
12Garmin-Sharp213
13Lampre-Merida198
14Cannondale188
15FDJ.fr161
16Lotto-Belisol144
17Astana93
18Team Europcar51

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain725pts
2Belgium547
3Australia416
4France381
5Netherlands365
6Great Britain315
7Colombia301
8Switzerland274
9Germany236
10Slovakia193
11Italy183
12Poland174
13Czech Republic164
14United States160
15Norway158
15Slovenia114
16Poland94
17Portugal88
18Denmark52
19Russia39
20Croatia34
21South Africa32
22Belarus10
23Luxembourg4

 