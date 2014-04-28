Spain, Contador and Omega Pharma-Quick Step still top of WorldTour rankings
Gerrans and Valverde move up to two and three after impressing in the Ardennes
With the WorldTour Ardennes triple — Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège — all taking place within one week, there were plenty of points on offer and potential for the individual, team and nations rankings to be adjusted accordingly. The winner of Amstel Gold and La Flèche were awarded 80 points and the winner of Liège, 100 points, although all three leaders remained the same ahead of the next WorldTour race, the Tour de Romandie, beginning on Tuesday
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moved up to second overall having collected 150 points with victory in La Doyenne and third place at Amstel while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) now sits in third place overall and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is in fifth place after the week of racing. Gerrans was the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour rankings after winning a record third Tour Down Under title in January.
"This is an incredible victory, it's a dream come true to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Gerrans said after winning his second monument.
"It's was a very, very hard race and I've got to say thanks to team. I thought I didn't have the legs with 30km to go but they stayed with me and helped me in the finale. I was confident I could beat these guys in a small sprint and it went perfectly."
As the most consistent rider of the Ardennes, Valverde was a big mover on the rankings and now has 264 points while Kwiatkowski is on 244 points.
Although he didn't partake in the Ardennes, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues his reign at the top of the individual ranking with 308 points where he has sat since finishing second at the Volta a Catalunya. Contador has started the season strongly winning the overall at Tirenno-Adriatico and then the Tour of the Basque Country as he targets the Tour de France in July.
As the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour rankings, Gerrans moves up into second on 264 points after 100 point haul from Liège, two ahead of Valverde and four ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).
Since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have maintained its lead in the team rankings. Movistar sit in second on 453 points and in third place is BMC with 410 points while Europcar, 51 points, and Astana, 93 points, are the only teams yet to reach 100 points.
Australia were early leaders in the nation rankings but sit in third on 416 points behind Spain on 725 while Belgium occupy second place with 547 points.
UCI WorldTour rankings as of 28th April 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|308
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE
|264
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|262
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
|260
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|244
|6
|Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|200
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling
|200
|8
|Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale
|183
|9
|John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano
|174
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha
|151
|11
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|137
|12
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|132
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
|125
|14
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|118
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|16
|Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|114
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|110
|19
|Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha
|107
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team
|103
|21
|Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|22
|Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida
|88
|23
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|24
|Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|83
|25
|Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|623
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|453
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|410
|4
|Team Katusha
|394
|5
|Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|389
|6
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|380
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|349
|8
|Team Sky
|326
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|309
|10
|Giant-Shimano
|229
|11
|Orica-GreenEDGE
|221
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|213
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|198
|14
|Cannondale
|188
|15
|FDJ.fr
|161
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|144
|17
|Astana
|93
|18
|Team Europcar
|51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|725
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|547
|3
|Australia
|416
|4
|France
|381
|5
|Netherlands
|365
|6
|Great Britain
|315
|7
|Colombia
|301
|8
|Switzerland
|274
|9
|Germany
|236
|10
|Slovakia
|193
|11
|Italy
|183
|12
|Poland
|174
|13
|Czech Republic
|164
|14
|United States
|160
|15
|Norway
|158
|15
|Slovenia
|114
|16
|Poland
|94
|17
|Portugal
|88
|18
|Denmark
|52
|19
|Russia
|39
|20
|Croatia
|34
|21
|South Africa
|32
|22
|Belarus
|10
|23
|Luxembourg
|4
