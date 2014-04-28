Spain, Contador and Omega Pharma-Quick Step still top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Alejandro Valverde leads Simon Gerrans around the final corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 4 The 2014 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium: Alejandro Valverde, Simon Gerrans and Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the WorldTour Ardennes triple — Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège — all taking place within one week, there were plenty of points on offer and potential for the individual, team and nations rankings to be adjusted accordingly. The winner of Amstel Gold and La Flèche were awarded 80 points and the winner of Liège, 100 points, although all three leaders remained the same ahead of the next WorldTour race, the Tour de Romandie, beginning on Tuesday

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moved up to second overall having collected 150 points with victory in La Doyenne and third place at Amstel while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) now sits in third place overall and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is in fifth place after the week of racing. Gerrans was the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour rankings after winning a record third Tour Down Under title in January.

"This is an incredible victory, it's a dream come true to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Gerrans said after winning his second monument.

"It's was a very, very hard race and I've got to say thanks to team. I thought I didn't have the legs with 30km to go but they stayed with me and helped me in the finale. I was confident I could beat these guys in a small sprint and it went perfectly."

As the most consistent rider of the Ardennes, Valverde was a big mover on the rankings and now has 264 points while Kwiatkowski is on 244 points.

Although he didn't partake in the Ardennes, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues his reign at the top of the individual ranking with 308 points where he has sat since finishing second at the Volta a Catalunya. Contador has started the season strongly winning the overall at Tirenno-Adriatico and then the Tour of the Basque Country as he targets the Tour de France in July.

Since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have maintained its lead in the team rankings. Movistar sit in second on 453 points and in third place is BMC with 410 points while Europcar, 51 points, and Astana, 93 points, are the only teams yet to reach 100 points.

Australia were early leaders in the nation rankings but sit in third on 416 points behind Spain on 725 while Belgium occupy second place with 547 points.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of 28th April 2014

WorldTour rankings - Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 308 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE 264 3 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 262 4 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 260 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 244 6 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 200 7 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling 200 8 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 183 9 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano 174 10 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 151 11 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 137 12 Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 132 13 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 125 14 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 118 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 16 Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale 114 17 Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 111 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 110 19 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha 107 20 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team 103 21 Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 22 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 88 23 Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin-Sharp 84 24 Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida 83 25 Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 623 pts 2 Movistar Team 453 3 BMC Racing Team 410 4 Team Katusha 394 5 Team Tinkoff-Saxo 389 6 Ag2r-La Mondiale 380 7 Trek Factory Racing 349 8 Team Sky 326 9 Belkin Pro Cycling 309 10 Giant-Shimano 229 11 Orica-GreenEDGE 221 12 Garmin-Sharp 213 13 Lampre-Merida 198 14 Cannondale 188 15 FDJ.fr 161 16 Lotto-Belisol 144 17 Astana 93 18 Team Europcar 51