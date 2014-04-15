Trending

Contador still top of WorldTour rankings

Omega Pharma-Quick Step with commanding lead in team ranking

Alberto Contador on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Niki Terpstra with the 2014 Paris-Roubaix Cobble

With the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco stage-race over and Paris-Roubaix fiercely competed, as both races offered 100 points to the winner, the WorldTour rankings have again undergone significant change.

A overall victory to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the Basque country sees him retain his individual lead over Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) while it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was the big mover in the individual rankings with victory on the pavé.

Thanks to three riders placing in the top-ten at Roubaix, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have established a large lead over the 17 other WorldTour teams with 543 points. Katusha is the next best with 382. Former leader of the team rankings, Ag2r-La Mondiale, are third on 380, just one point ahead of Tinkoff-Saxo.

Spain hold onto top spot in the nations ranking with 605 points with Belgium in second place on 454 points while France round out the podium on 381 points.

The next WorldTour race is Amstel Gold Race on April 20 which is the first of the three Ardennes Classics. On April 23 it is La Flèche Wallonne with the final race of the week, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, taking place on April 27.

The winner of the first two races in the week are awarded 80 points while the winner at Liège is rewarded with 100 points.

The next WorldTour stage race is the Tour de Romandie from April 29 – May 5. Just four days later the first of the three grand tours, the Giro d'Italia, gets under way in Belfast. The result of the Giro is sure to shake up the rankings once again with the winner awarded 170 points.

Results 

WorldTour rankings - Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo308pts
2Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing260
3Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step200
4Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin-Pro Cycling200
5Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale183
6John Degenkolb (GER) Team Giant-Shimano174
7Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha151
8Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team137
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale132
10Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky125
11Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team118
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team117
13Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale114
14Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge114
15Joaquin Rodriguez (ESP) Team Katusha107
16Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step100
17Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step94
18Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida88
19Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida83
20Zdenek Stybar (CZE) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step83
21Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team82
22Ben Swift (GBR) Team Sky81
23Simon Spilak (SLO) Team Katusha81
24Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ.fr78
25Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Tinkoff-Saxo71
26Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (ESP) Movistar Team68
27Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky67
28Tom Boonen (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step66
29Arnaud Demare (FRA) FDJ.fr65
30Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale64
31Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team62
32Juan Jose Lobato (ESP) Movistar Team60
33Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale60
34Mark Cavendish (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step56
35Nathan Haas (AUS) Garmin Sharp55
36Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team52
37Julian Arredondo (COL) Trek Factory Racing50
38Cyril Gautier (FRA) Team Europcar42
39Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling42
40Christopher Froome (GBR) Team Sky41
41Robert Kiserlovski (CRO) Trek Factory Racing34
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge32
43Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp30
44Tony Gallopin (FRA) Lotto Belisol26
45Sebastian Langeveld (NED) Garmin Sharp24
46Daniel Moreno (ESP) Team Katusha22
47Yury Trofimov (RUS) Team Katusha21
48Sacha Modolo (ITA) Lampre-Merida20
49André Greipel (GER) Lotto Belisol18
50Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team Giant-Shimano18
51Borut Bozic (SLO) Astana Pro Team15
52Aleksei Tcatevich (RUS) Team Katusha14
53Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin Sharp14
54Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step13
55Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Team Sky12
56Adam Hansen (AUS) Lotto Belisol12
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp11
58Yauheni Hutarovich (BLR) Ag2r-La Mondiale10
59Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr10
60Warren Barguil (FRA) Team Giant-Shimano10
61Peter Velits (SVK) BMC Racing Team10
62Michele Scarponi (ITA) Astana Pro Team10
63Wouter Poels (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
64Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) FDJ.fr8
65Thor Hushovd (NOR) BMC Racing Team7
66Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge7
67Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step7
68Jurgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto Belisol6
69Stef Clement (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling6
70Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana Pro Team6
71Adriano Malori (ITA) Movistar Team6
72Moreno Hofland (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling6
73Marcus Burghardt (GER) BMC Racing Team5
74Mikel Nieve (ESP) Team Sky4
75Egor Silin (RUS) Team Katusha4
76Roberto Ferrari (ITA) Lampre-Merida4
77Bob Jungels (LUX) Trek Factory Racing4
78Simon Geschke (GER) Team Giant-Shimano4
79Paul Martens (GER) Belkin-Pro Cycling4
80Kévin Reza (FRA) Team Europcar4
81Matthew Goss (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge4
82Leigh Howard (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge4
83Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
84Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
85Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Merida3
86Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling3
87Samuel Sanchez (ESP) BMC Racing Team2
88Pieter Serry (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2
89Daniele Ratto (ITA) Cannondale2
90Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
91Steele von Hoff (AUS) Garmin Sharp2
92Samuel Dumoulin (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
93Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Team Europcar2
94Simon Clarke (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge2
95Gianni Meersman (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2
96Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale2
97Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2
98Koen De Kort (NED) Team Giant-Shimano1
99Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team1
100Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling1
101Damiano Caruso (ITA) Cannondale1
102Tom Dumoulin (NED) Team Giant-Shimano1
103Tosh Van Der Sande (BEL) Lotto Belisol1
104Jens Voigt (GER) Trek Factory Racing1
105Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana Pro Team1
106Tony Hurel (FRA) Team Europcar1
107Bryan Coquard (FRA) Team Europcar1
108Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step543pts
2Team Katusha382
3Ag2r La Mondiale380
4Tinkoff-Saxo379
5Trek Factory Racing349
6BMC Racing Team334
7Movistar Team333
8Team Sky326
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team258
10Team Giant-Shimano207
11Lampre-Merida198
12Cannondale188
13Orica-GreenEdge161
14Fdj.fr161
15Garmin Sharp134
16Astana Pro Team84
17Lotto Belisol63
18Team Europcar50

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain605pts
2Belgium454
3France381
4Australia366
5Great Britain315
6Colombia301
7Netherlands290
8Switzerland260
9Germany214
10Slovakia193
11Italy179
12United States160
13Norway158
14Czech Republic154
15Slovenia114
16Poland94
17Portugal88
18Denmark52
19Russia39
20Croatia34
21South Africa32
22Belarus10
23Luxembourg4