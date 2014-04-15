Contador still top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 2 Niki Terpstra with the 2014 Paris-Roubaix Cobble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco stage-race over and Paris-Roubaix fiercely competed, as both races offered 100 points to the winner, the WorldTour rankings have again undergone significant change.

A overall victory to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the Basque country sees him retain his individual lead over Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) while it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was the big mover in the individual rankings with victory on the pavé.

Thanks to three riders placing in the top-ten at Roubaix, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have established a large lead over the 17 other WorldTour teams with 543 points. Katusha is the next best with 382. Former leader of the team rankings, Ag2r-La Mondiale, are third on 380, just one point ahead of Tinkoff-Saxo.

Spain hold onto top spot in the nations ranking with 605 points with Belgium in second place on 454 points while France round out the podium on 381 points.

The next WorldTour race is Amstel Gold Race on April 20 which is the first of the three Ardennes Classics. On April 23 it is La Flèche Wallonne with the final race of the week, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, taking place on April 27.

The winner of the first two races in the week are awarded 80 points while the winner at Liège is rewarded with 100 points.

The next WorldTour stage race is the Tour de Romandie from April 29 – May 5. Just four days later the first of the three grand tours, the Giro d'Italia, gets under way in Belfast. The result of the Giro is sure to shake up the rankings once again with the winner awarded 170 points.

Results

WorldTour rankings - Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo 308 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 260 3 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 200 4 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin-Pro Cycling 200 5 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 183 6 John Degenkolb (GER) Team Giant-Shimano 174 7 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 151 8 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 137 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 132 10 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 125 11 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 118 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 13 Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale 114 14 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 114 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (ESP) Team Katusha 107 16 Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 100 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 94 18 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 88 19 Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida 83 20 Zdenek Stybar (CZE) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 83 21 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team 82 22 Ben Swift (GBR) Team Sky 81 23 Simon Spilak (SLO) Team Katusha 81 24 Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ.fr 78 25 Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (ESP) Movistar Team 68 27 Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky 67 28 Tom Boonen (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 66 29 Arnaud Demare (FRA) FDJ.fr 65 30 Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 64 31 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 62 32 Juan Jose Lobato (ESP) Movistar Team 60 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 60 34 Mark Cavendish (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 56 35 Nathan Haas (AUS) Garmin Sharp 55 36 Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team 52 37 Julian Arredondo (COL) Trek Factory Racing 50 38 Cyril Gautier (FRA) Team Europcar 42 39 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling 42 40 Christopher Froome (GBR) Team Sky 41 41 Robert Kiserlovski (CRO) Trek Factory Racing 34 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 32 43 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 30 44 Tony Gallopin (FRA) Lotto Belisol 26 45 Sebastian Langeveld (NED) Garmin Sharp 24 46 Daniel Moreno (ESP) Team Katusha 22 47 Yury Trofimov (RUS) Team Katusha 21 48 Sacha Modolo (ITA) Lampre-Merida 20 49 André Greipel (GER) Lotto Belisol 18 50 Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team Giant-Shimano 18 51 Borut Bozic (SLO) Astana Pro Team 15 52 Aleksei Tcatevich (RUS) Team Katusha 14 53 Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin Sharp 14 54 Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 13 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Team Sky 12 56 Adam Hansen (AUS) Lotto Belisol 12 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 58 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLR) Ag2r-La Mondiale 10 59 Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr 10 60 Warren Barguil (FRA) Team Giant-Shimano 10 61 Peter Velits (SVK) BMC Racing Team 10 62 Michele Scarponi (ITA) Astana Pro Team 10 63 Wouter Poels (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) FDJ.fr 8 65 Thor Hushovd (NOR) BMC Racing Team 7 66 Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 7 67 Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 7 68 Jurgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto Belisol 6 69 Stef Clement (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling 6 70 Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana Pro Team 6 71 Adriano Malori (ITA) Movistar Team 6 72 Moreno Hofland (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling 6 73 Marcus Burghardt (GER) BMC Racing Team 5 74 Mikel Nieve (ESP) Team Sky 4 75 Egor Silin (RUS) Team Katusha 4 76 Roberto Ferrari (ITA) Lampre-Merida 4 77 Bob Jungels (LUX) Trek Factory Racing 4 78 Simon Geschke (GER) Team Giant-Shimano 4 79 Paul Martens (GER) Belkin-Pro Cycling 4 80 Kévin Reza (FRA) Team Europcar 4 81 Matthew Goss (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 4 82 Leigh Howard (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 4 83 Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 84 Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 85 Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Merida 3 86 Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling 3 87 Samuel Sanchez (ESP) BMC Racing Team 2 88 Pieter Serry (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 2 89 Daniele Ratto (ITA) Cannondale 2 90 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 91 Steele von Hoff (AUS) Garmin Sharp 2 92 Samuel Dumoulin (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 93 Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Team Europcar 2 94 Simon Clarke (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 2 95 Gianni Meersman (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 2 96 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale 2 97 Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 2 98 Koen De Kort (NED) Team Giant-Shimano 1 99 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team 1 100 Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling 1 101 Damiano Caruso (ITA) Cannondale 1 102 Tom Dumoulin (NED) Team Giant-Shimano 1 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (BEL) Lotto Belisol 1 104 Jens Voigt (GER) Trek Factory Racing 1 105 Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana Pro Team 1 106 Tony Hurel (FRA) Team Europcar 1 107 Bryan Coquard (FRA) Team Europcar 1 108 Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 543 pts 2 Team Katusha 382 3 Ag2r La Mondiale 380 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 379 5 Trek Factory Racing 349 6 BMC Racing Team 334 7 Movistar Team 333 8 Team Sky 326 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 258 10 Team Giant-Shimano 207 11 Lampre-Merida 198 12 Cannondale 188 13 Orica-GreenEdge 161 14 Fdj.fr 161 15 Garmin Sharp 134 16 Astana Pro Team 84 17 Lotto Belisol 63 18 Team Europcar 50