Contador still top of WorldTour rankings
Omega Pharma-Quick Step with commanding lead in team ranking
With the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco stage-race over and Paris-Roubaix fiercely competed, as both races offered 100 points to the winner, the WorldTour rankings have again undergone significant change.
Related Articles
Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge top 2014 WorldTour rankings
Carlos Betancur tied at top of WorldTour rankings
Contador top of WorldTour rankings
Contador secures overall Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco victory ahead of Kwiatkowski
Terpstra wins Paris-Roubaix with late solo attack
A overall victory to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the Basque country sees him retain his individual lead over Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) while it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who was the big mover in the individual rankings with victory on the pavé.
Thanks to three riders placing in the top-ten at Roubaix, Omega Pharma-Quick Step have established a large lead over the 17 other WorldTour teams with 543 points. Katusha is the next best with 382. Former leader of the team rankings, Ag2r-La Mondiale, are third on 380, just one point ahead of Tinkoff-Saxo.
Spain hold onto top spot in the nations ranking with 605 points with Belgium in second place on 454 points while France round out the podium on 381 points.
The next WorldTour race is Amstel Gold Race on April 20 which is the first of the three Ardennes Classics. On April 23 it is La Flèche Wallonne with the final race of the week, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, taking place on April 27.
The winner of the first two races in the week are awarded 80 points while the winner at Liège is rewarded with 100 points.
The next WorldTour stage race is the Tour de Romandie from April 29 – May 5. Just four days later the first of the three grand tours, the Giro d'Italia, gets under way in Belfast. The result of the Giro is sure to shake up the rankings once again with the winner awarded 170 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo
|308
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
|260
|3
|Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|200
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|200
|5
|Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale
|183
|6
|John Degenkolb (GER) Team Giant-Shimano
|174
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha
|151
|8
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|137
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|132
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
|125
|11
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|118
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|13
|Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|114
|14
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (ESP) Team Katusha
|107
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|100
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|94
|18
|Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida
|88
|19
|Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|83
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (CZE) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|83
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team
|82
|22
|Ben Swift (GBR) Team Sky
|81
|23
|Simon Spilak (SLO) Team Katusha
|81
|24
|Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ.fr
|78
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (ESP) Movistar Team
|68
|27
|Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky
|67
|28
|Tom Boonen (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|66
|29
|Arnaud Demare (FRA) FDJ.fr
|65
|30
|Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|64
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|62
|32
|Juan Jose Lobato (ESP) Movistar Team
|60
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|60
|34
|Mark Cavendish (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|56
|35
|Nathan Haas (AUS) Garmin Sharp
|55
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team
|52
|37
|Julian Arredondo (COL) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|38
|Cyril Gautier (FRA) Team Europcar
|42
|39
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|42
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBR) Team Sky
|41
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (CRO) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|30
|44
|Tony Gallopin (FRA) Lotto Belisol
|26
|45
|Sebastian Langeveld (NED) Garmin Sharp
|24
|46
|Daniel Moreno (ESP) Team Katusha
|22
|47
|Yury Trofimov (RUS) Team Katusha
|21
|48
|Sacha Modolo (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|20
|49
|André Greipel (GER) Lotto Belisol
|18
|50
|Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|51
|Borut Bozic (SLO) Astana Pro Team
|15
|52
|Aleksei Tcatevich (RUS) Team Katusha
|14
|53
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Garmin Sharp
|14
|54
|Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|13
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Team Sky
|12
|56
|Adam Hansen (AUS) Lotto Belisol
|12
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|11
|58
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLR) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|10
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr
|10
|60
|Warren Barguil (FRA) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|61
|Peter Velits (SVK) BMC Racing Team
|10
|62
|Michele Scarponi (ITA) Astana Pro Team
|10
|63
|Wouter Poels (NED) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|64
|Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) FDJ.fr
|8
|65
|Thor Hushovd (NOR) BMC Racing Team
|7
|66
|Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|67
|Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|7
|68
|Jurgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|6
|69
|Stef Clement (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|6
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana Pro Team
|6
|71
|Adriano Malori (ITA) Movistar Team
|6
|72
|Moreno Hofland (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|6
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (GER) BMC Racing Team
|5
|74
|Mikel Nieve (ESP) Team Sky
|4
|75
|Egor Silin (RUS) Team Katusha
|4
|76
|Roberto Ferrari (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|4
|77
|Bob Jungels (LUX) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|78
|Simon Geschke (GER) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|79
|Paul Martens (GER) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|4
|80
|Kévin Reza (FRA) Team Europcar
|4
|81
|Matthew Goss (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|82
|Leigh Howard (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|83
|Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|84
|Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|85
|Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|3
|86
|Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|3
|87
|Samuel Sanchez (ESP) BMC Racing Team
|2
|88
|Pieter Serry (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2
|89
|Daniele Ratto (ITA) Cannondale
|2
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|91
|Steele von Hoff (AUS) Garmin Sharp
|2
|92
|Samuel Dumoulin (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Team Europcar
|2
|94
|Simon Clarke (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|95
|Gianni Meersman (BEL) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2
|96
|Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale
|2
|97
|Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2
|98
|Koen De Kort (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|99
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team
|1
|100
|Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin-Pro Cycling
|1
|101
|Damiano Caruso (ITA) Cannondale
|1
|102
|Tom Dumoulin (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|1
|104
|Jens Voigt (GER) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|106
|Tony Hurel (FRA) Team Europcar
|1
|107
|Bryan Coquard (FRA) Team Europcar
|1
|108
|Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|543
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|382
|3
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|380
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|379
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|349
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|334
|7
|Movistar Team
|333
|8
|Team Sky
|326
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|258
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|207
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|198
|12
|Cannondale
|188
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|14
|Fdj.fr
|161
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|134
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|84
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|63
|18
|Team Europcar
|50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|605
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|454
|3
|France
|381
|4
|Australia
|366
|5
|Great Britain
|315
|6
|Colombia
|301
|7
|Netherlands
|290
|8
|Switzerland
|260
|9
|Germany
|214
|10
|Slovakia
|193
|11
|Italy
|179
|12
|United States
|160
|13
|Norway
|158
|14
|Czech Republic
|154
|15
|Slovenia
|114
|16
|Poland
|94
|17
|Portugal
|88
|18
|Denmark
|52
|19
|Russia
|39
|20
|Croatia
|34
|21
|South Africa
|32
|22
|Belarus
|10
|23
|Luxembourg
|4
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy