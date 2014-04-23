Trending

Valverde wins the 2014 Flèche Wallonne

Spaniard victorious atop the Mur de Huy

Image 1 of 107

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his Fleche Wallonne victory

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his Fleche Wallonne victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 107

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 107

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) timed his run perfectly

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) timed his run perfectly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 107

Julian Arredondo (Trek) went early but faded to 11th

Julian Arredondo (Trek) went early but faded to 11th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 107

Dani Moreno crosses the line

Dani Moreno crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 107

Dani Moreno (Katusha) in a quieter moment of the race

Dani Moreno (Katusha) in a quieter moment of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 107

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) post-race

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) post-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) giving it his all

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) giving it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 107

The peloton guarded by a tank

The peloton guarded by a tank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 107

Not a great day for Andy Schleck in the end

Not a great day for Andy Schleck in the end
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 107

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 107

Dennis Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) with a wheel change

Dennis Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) with a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 107

The press with Gilbert

The press with Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 107

Alejandro Valverde during the race

Alejandro Valverde during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 107

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) animated the race

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) animated the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 107

Daminao Cunego (Lampre- Merida) was brought down in a crash with 3km to go

Daminao Cunego (Lampre- Merida) was brought down in a crash with 3km to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 107

2014 victor Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

2014 victor Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 107

Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing)

Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 107

Team Katusha controlling the main bunch

Team Katusha controlling the main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 107

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) was second

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 107

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 107

The final 100 meters up the Mur de Huy

The final 100 meters up the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 107

Michał Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema cross the line together

Michał Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema cross the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 107

Michał Kwiatkowski made the podium today

Michał Kwiatkowski made the podium today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 107

Not a great day for Purito with another crash

Not a great day for Purito with another crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 107

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) checks himself for injuries

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) checks himself for injuries
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 107

Jelle Vandendert (Lotto Belisol) impressed on the Mur de Huy

Jelle Vandendert (Lotto Belisol) impressed on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 107

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) does his best Tommy Voeckler impression

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) does his best Tommy Voeckler impression
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 107

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 107

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 107

Gilbert and Costa on the Mur de Huy

Gilbert and Costa on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 107

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 107

Gianluca Brambilla with a torn jersey

Gianluca Brambilla with a torn jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 107

BMC's Marcus Burghardt

BMC's Marcus Burghardt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 107

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 107

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Matteo Montaguti and Ben Gastauer

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Matteo Montaguti and Ben Gastauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 107

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 107

Rui Costa and Lampre-Merida teammate Damiano Cungeo

Rui Costa and Lampre-Merida teammate Damiano Cungeo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 107

The honey badger, Ramūnas Navardauskas

The honey badger, Ramūnas Navardauskas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 107

The peloton out in the Belgian countryside

The peloton out in the Belgian countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 107

The press try to get a word with Jelle Vandendert (Lotto Belisol)

The press try to get a word with Jelle Vandendert (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is enjoying a good Ardennes campaign

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is enjoying a good Ardennes campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 107

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) tries his luck

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) tries his luck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 107

Gianpaolo Caruso (Katusha) puts the hammer down

Gianpaolo Caruso (Katusha) puts the hammer down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 107

Michał Kwiatkowski with Julian Arredondo on his wheel

Michał Kwiatkowski with Julian Arredondo on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 107

Tinkoff-Saxo presented to the crowd

Tinkoff-Saxo presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 107

The top three at Fleche

The top three at Fleche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 107

Dani Moreno was ninth in the defence of his win last year

Dani Moreno was ninth in the defence of his win last year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 107

Christian Prudhomme with race director Thierry Govenou

Christian Prudhomme with race director Thierry Govenou
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 107

Gianluca Brambilla before his crash

Gianluca Brambilla before his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 107

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 107

Trek Factory racing had a mixed day

Trek Factory racing had a mixed day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 107

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) overcame a sore knee to finish strongly

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) overcame a sore knee to finish strongly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 107

World Champion Rui Costa on the Mur de Huy

World Champion Rui Costa on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 56 of 107

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 107

Bob Jungels (Trek) giving it his all

Bob Jungels (Trek) giving it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 107

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 107

Marco Marcato (Cannondale)

Marco Marcato (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 107

Stef Clement (Belkin)

Stef Clement (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 107

The winners of Fleche 2014: Alejandro Valvere (Movistar) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot

The winners of Fleche 2014: Alejandro Valvere (Movistar) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 62 of 107

The podium of Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

The podium of Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 63 of 107

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his win by several lengths

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his win by several lengths
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 64 of 107

Its the 2014 edition of La Flèche Wallonne

Its the 2014 edition of La Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 65 of 107

The two-man break of Preben Van Hecke and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp)

The two-man break of Preben Van Hecke and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 66 of 107

The peloton at the foot of the Mur

The peloton at the foot of the Mur
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 67 of 107

A break of three

A break of three
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 68 of 107

BMC and Gilbert sign on

BMC and Gilbert sign on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 69 of 107

Rui Costa at the start

Rui Costa at the start
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 70 of 107

On the Mur de Huy

On the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 107

IAM Cycling's Gustav Larsson

IAM Cycling's Gustav Larsson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 107

Ji Cheng (Giant Shimano)

Ji Cheng (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 107

Philippe Gilbert was caught out on the Mur de Huy but came in tenth

Philippe Gilbert was caught out on the Mur de Huy but came in tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 107

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 107

USA Army tank at the start in Bastogne

USA Army tank at the start in Bastogne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 107

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) with a select group

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) with a select group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 107

The Belgian tifosi

The Belgian tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 107

No mistaking where you are

No mistaking where you are
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 107

Its the Mur de Huy

Its the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 107

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 107

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka)

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 107

Finnish road champ Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)

Finnish road champ Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 107

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the Mur de Huy

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 107

Usually seen on the track, Kenny de Ketele had a crack at Fleche

Usually seen on the track, Kenny de Ketele had a crack at Fleche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 107

The 'Badger' Bernard Hinault

The 'Badger' Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 107

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 107

Another crash

Another crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 107

The peloton winds its way through the Waloon countryside

The peloton winds its way through the Waloon countryside
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 107

The top 3 at Flèche Wallonne

The top 3 at Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 107

Alejandro Valverde kisses his trophy

Alejandro Valverde kisses his trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 107

Lieuwe Westra takes a tumble

Lieuwe Westra takes a tumble
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 107

Andy Schleck added another DNF to his list

Andy Schleck added another DNF to his list
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 107

Alejandro Valverde on the podium

Alejandro Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 107

Valverde with his second Flèche Wallonne trophy

Valverde with his second Flèche Wallonne trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 107

Dan Martin on the podium

Dan Martin on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 107

A dejected Vincenzo Nibali crosses the finish line

A dejected Vincenzo Nibali crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 107

Philippe Gilbert rolls across the line in 10th place

Philippe Gilbert rolls across the line in 10th place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski holds on for third place

Michal Kwiatkowski holds on for third place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 107

Alejandro Valverde celebrates

Alejandro Valverde celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 107

Alejandro Valverde wins Flèche Wallonne

Alejandro Valverde wins Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 107

Alejandro Valverde checks to see if anyone can catch him

Alejandro Valverde checks to see if anyone can catch him
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 107

Yard sale at Flèche Wallonne

Yard sale at Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 106 of 107

Andy Schleck needs a new Trek after crashing in Flèche Wallonne

Andy Schleck needs a new Trek after crashing in Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 107 of 107

The start of La Flèche Wallonne

The start of La Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) showed us why he’s won more races than anyone else this season. Valverde timed his attack to perfection on the Mur de Huy to win his second Flèche Wallonne, ahead of Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Related Articles

Dan Martin comes close at Flèche Wallonne

Valverde ends Ardennes drought with second Flèche Wallonne victory

Rodriguez suffers a second crash but battles on at Flèche Wallonne

Kwiatkowski nails first Classics podium in Flèche Wallonne

Misfortune for Lampre at Flèche Wallonne

Mixed day on the Mur de Huy for Trek Factory Racing

Valverde, who won this race in 2006, sat on the front of the peloton unfazed by the little digs off the front happening around him. Kwiatkowski made the first move of the favourites, passing Bauke Mollema (Belkin) who had been marshalling things on the front.

Martin managed to stage a great recovery after being hampered by a crash at the foot of the Mur de Huy. The Garmin rider briefly looked like he might have the legs to make it to the line.

Valverde kept his cool until the climb began to crest, at around 200 metres to go, before launching his attack. Nobody was able to get close to Valverde as he powered away and the Spaniard built up a sizable gap by the time he reached the finish line. The Movistar rider has been on scintillating form this season and Flèche Wallonne is his eighth victory this season.

"The Ardennes have been resisting me in the last few years - always getting podium places, but no victories," Valverde said. "I was coming here a bit frustrated. I felt strong at the Amstel, but not as well as today. I had good legs from the beginning; when you feel well, you have to take all chances. It turned out perfectly well at the end, but sometimes, you're doing well but you run out of luck, which I really had today."

Some of the same protagonists from Amstel Gold Race were near the front at the top of the climb, but Amstel Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was also caught out by the same crash as Martin. However, the Belgian rider found himself stuck in the middle of the peloton with nowhere to go, the huge crowds preventing him from making it back to the front. He had to settle for 10th place. Defending champion Daniel Moreno (Katusha) could only manage once place better than Gilbert.

"Those who contested the win today were not a surprise at all: all the top guys," Valverde said. "I didn't want to get myself boxed in - I had to get in very, very good position into the final climb. When you're feeling great, you have to start climbs up front not to suffer any misfortune. You can get boxed in, you have to brake, you take bigger efforts, and you don't win.

"I was looking for Dani (Moreno), Purito, Gilbert, Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martin... there were many candidates I was next to the barriers with 300m to go and couldn't get past, but as soon as I saw a gap, I followed it, I jumped away and managed to make a gap and raise my arms at the finish."

How it happened

Perhaps motivated by the much warmer, drier weather than had been forecast and the lack of any classified climbs for the first two fifths of the 199 kilometre route, the peloton roared out of the Flèche Wallonne 2014 start town of Bastogne at an extremely fast pace, averaging 49.4 kilometres in the first hour of racing.

That couldn’t stop three riders going clear very early on: Garmin-Sharp’s Ramunas Navardauskas - who in 2012 became Lithuania’s first ever Giro d’Italia leader after his team won the TTT there - United Healthcare’s Jonathan Clarke and Belgian veteran Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Van Hecke had already established his early break credentials for this year’s Ardennes when he took part in a day-long four-man move in the Amstel Gold last Sunday that only fell apart in the last 15 kilometres.

As the trio of early movers headed north towards the Huy circuit, their lead stretched to as much as nine minutes on the rolling farmland before Katusha and BMC opted to begin the process of reeling them back in. At the Côte de Bellaire, the first classified climb of 11, their advantage was down to 6:40 and on the first ascent of the Mur de Huy, as BMC tapped out a steady rhythm behind, the three were now down to an advantage of 5:50.

With a little less than 50 kilometres to go, Clarke found the going too tough on the Cote de Bohissau climb and dropped back, whilst Navardauskas and Van Hecke continued to forge on regardless. BMC and Katusha continued to set a painfully high pace, however, and the lead was falling fast. The remaining two escapees only had 1:18 on the peloton on penultimate ride up the Mur de Huy.

There was a flurry of attacks as the escapees came close, but Katusha looked in control as they sat on the front of the peloton. The Russian team were joined by Astana and AG2R-La Mondiale at the helm in the closing kilometres. One Katusha rider that wasn’t present at the pointy end was Joaquim Rodríguez. The Spaniard could be seen dangling off the back, still suffering from the rib injury he suffered at Amstel Gold.

As the escapees were caught with 12 kilometres to go, Lotto-Belisol began to drive the pace. The result was the peloton stringing out and gaps began to appear near the front. Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) saw his opportunity to go and the Frenchman tried to go on a long-range attack.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) saw his chances of a good result go up in smoke when he went down with just under three kilometres to go. He fell right into the path of Rodríguez, who found himself on the floor again. The crash also disrupted the run of the likes of Gilbert, Martin and Nibali, as they entered the Mur de Huy.

AG2R-La Mondiale lead the peloton onto the Mur, with Belkin taking up the pace setting soon after. As the favourites assembled on the front of the group, Gilbert found himself only able to watch the action from a distance.

Valverde sat comfortably to one side of the group, allowing the others to show their cards. After his performance on the Mur de Huy, the Spaniard will surely be favourite for victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:36:45
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:06
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:00:08
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:11
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
11Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
12WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
13Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:26
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:28
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:37
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
25Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
26Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:00:48
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
32Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
38Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
42Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:17
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:23
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
48Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:32
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
52John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:44
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:45
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
56Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:54
59Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:01:56
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:08
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
64Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:30
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:01
69Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:04
70Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:06
71Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
72Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:14
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:17
74Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:02
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:12
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
78Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
80Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
82Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
86Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
87Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
88Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:19
94Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:23
95Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
97Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
98Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
100Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:28
102Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:30
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:32
104Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
105Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
112Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
113Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:05:42
114Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
117Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:49
119Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:51
121Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:59
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
123Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:05
124Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:06
125Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:18
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:52
128Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:21
130Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
131Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
133Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
135Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
136Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
137Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
138Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:27
139Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
140Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
141Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:35
142Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:07
143Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
144David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
145Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:22
DNFDarwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFelipe Paredes (Col) Colombia
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFFabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFJeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMarc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNelson Simoes (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr

 

Latest on Cyclingnews