Gerrans wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2014

Martin crashes in final attack

The podium legs of 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
In the background Dan Martin's front wheel can just be seen as Simon Gerrans jumps away for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The winning margin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his casquette

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The photographers get their shot of the victor

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
A very happy Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) rode well to finish 10th

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) finishes a good campaign in the Ardennes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Bono (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) returned to racing on Sunday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) makes his 2014 racing debut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Europcar controlling the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant Shimano's Simon Geschke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) remains the last Italian to win a Monument back in 2008

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Zingle (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick change for Michał Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natnael Berhane (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumy Beppu (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) like all but one of his teammates was a DNF

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David Tanner (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Japanese national champion, Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bram Tankink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas rode for Dan Martin today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) was present i nthe break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The fan favourite, Phil Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Cote de Saint-Roch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giampaolo Caruso crosses the line in fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton heads through the forest to the Côte de Wanne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolled in for 8th place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep put all of their eggs in the Kwiatkowski basket

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omega Pharma controls the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was aggressive in the finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giampaolo Caruso and Domenico Pozzovivo attacked the Côte de Saint-Nicolas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) sealed his first Monument podium placing in Liège - Bastogne - Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Liège - Bastogne - Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2014 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium: Alejandro Valverde, Simon Gerrans and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Philippe Gilbert just didn't have the right punch to win Liège - Bastogne - Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eddy Merckx and ASO director Christian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) puts in the winning sprint at the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint under the big screen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton heads up the Côte de Stockeu

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) headed back to the medical car then left the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton ascends the Côte de Saint-Roch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) after his late crash in Liège - Bastogne - Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finishes dejected in Liège - Bastogne - Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert bides his time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego had an anonymous day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck could only managed 19th

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali was very active in the group

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin works on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodríguez had a tough day in the saddle

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jan Bakelants and Julian Arredondo out front

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The start of Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Warren Barguil followed by Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eddy Merckx at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilber, Rui Costa and Jelle Vanendert meet the king of Belgium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Domenico Pozzovivo and Julian Arredondo attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The 2014 Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
King Philippe og BMC meets King Philippe of Belgium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Race director Christian Prudhomme at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The colourful sight of the peloton leave Liege

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton ride up the Cote de Saint-Roch

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matteo Bono (Lmapre-Merida) clings onto his small lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) has a go off the front

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The top 3 and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Simon Gerrans, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dan Martin attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Gerrans with his new trophy

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans drives for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Anker Sorensen crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde leads Simon Gerrans around the final corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde looks disappointed with second place

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michal Kwiatkowski takes his second podium of the week

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pieter Weening congratulates Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2014

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin keeps the breakaway under control in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Michel Koch (Cannondale) in the breakaway at the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) went it alone after the breakaway disintegrated

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won a nail-biting finale to the last Spring Classic of 2014, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, topping Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) with a perfectly timed attack in the final meters.

Gerrans had kept his nose out of the wind for much of the day, not panicking when the other favourites sent numerous attacks off the front. Gerrans only made himself known after the final corner when he jumped onto the front to start his sprint. Once he was there nobody could touch him, not even the in-form Valverde.

The Orica-GreenEdge rider had to thank the huge efforts of his teammates, who ensured that the numerous escapees were ultimately brought back and he gave Pieter Weening a huge hug after the finish. This win is Gerrans’ second monument victory after he won Milan-San Remo in 2012.

“To win any Liège-Bastogne-Liège is very special, but the fact it’s the 100th edition really puts my name in the history of the race, it’s a real honour. Our team got some fantastic results in 100th edition of Tour last year, and now to do that again - maybe that’s a good omen.”

Movistar rider, Valverde looked disappointed with second as he stood on the podium. The Spaniard went into the race as the outright favourite, after his commanding victory at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. Even against Gerrans, it was thought that Valverde might have the speed to overhaul him, but it wasn’t to be.

"Everyone asks you to win, but we're taking about Liège-Bastogne-Liège - it's extremely difficult to make it," Valverde said. "People may be accustomed to see me winning, but I'm really happy with this second place. One, two and four in these three classics - I don't think there are many people who can achieve that. I think I rode well today, I kept the position I had to, but there was so many people fighting for victory today, so nervous and out of control. I must be thankful towards the Izagirre brothers, because they calmed things down pushing at the front. The team was sensational, just like every day."

Kwiatkowski didn’t stand a chance against Valverde and Gerrans, but the 23-year-old managed to hang onto their coattails as they flew past a lagging Damiano Caruso (Katusha). The Ardennes have been a very successful week for Kwiatkowski, and third place at Liège sees him make his first podium at a monument.

"I believed the chance would be for the bunch sprint and I was waiting to see how we could make it," Kwiatkowski said. "I believe in my possibilities, and especially today I am satisfied with what I did. Last year I made good results in these races but couldn't finish well here. So it was a little disappointing. But this year I prepared in a different way and today was my best day on the bike out of all the Ardennes Classics. It gives me great morale for the future knowing this."

Defending champion Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) looked perfectly poised to win his second title in Ans, after he chased down Caruso and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the final climb. He was in the wheel of Caruso going into the final corner when his back wheel went from under him and sent him tumbling to the ground.

“I’m obviously devastated,” Martin told the press after he stepped off the Garmin-Sharp bus.

“It’s one thing to make a mistake or know what you’ve done but we figure that there’s a patch of oil or something. I think I had tears in my eyes before I even hit the floor. There aren’t really words for it. To race for seven hours and for that to happen on the last corner…. it’s poetry.”

How it unfolded

The 100th edition of one of cycling's most iconic and prized events began in the centre of Liège under calm blue skies. 'A beautiful day of racing' was how defending champion Dan Martin described it and he wasn't far wrong. The king of Belgium brought the sunshine with him as he attended and when the peloton rolled out the only notable absentees were Chris Froome and Carlos Betancur, both too ill to race.

Pirimin Lang (IAM Cycling), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Pieter Jakobs (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty Groupe Gobert) initiated the break of the day and after 36km of racing had built up a lead of 11:20. That soon rose to a peak of 15:50 by the first climb of the day after 70km.

However on the Côte de Wanne some of the shoulders within the break began to slowly drop. Their lead had dipped under the ten minute barrier with Minnaard the first rider to slip backwards.

Back in the bunch, just as they reached the province de Liège, a crash took down pre-race favourite Roman Kreuziger. Omega Pharma Quickstep, looking to keep Kwiatkowski out of danger moved to the front but they also saw Jan Bakelants fall.

Up until that point it had been other teams who had controlled the break with Thomas Dekker (Garmin) and Steve Cummings (BMC) on the front for the majority of the first 130 kilometres of racing.

The Côte de Wanne was a far more significant climb for the bunch when moments later there was a split – partly a result of the earlier crash – with Samuel Sanchez and Michael Rogers among those that were forced to chase.

It was as if the race woke up from its slumber, the peloton aware that the Stockeu would offer them the first chance to shed the weak, before the Côte de la Haute-Levee would leave the stragglers with little chance to make it back.

One of those stragglers was Joaquim Rodriguez. The Katusha hotshot beginning to crumble with a shake of the head and wry smile as his team huddled around him.

It was game over for last year's runner-up, a timely reminder that Liège offers no hiding place, and on the crest of the climb Europcar looked to turn the screws and make sure the Spaniard never saw the front again.

World Champion Rui Costa saw his race chances evaporate soon after, falling with 75km remaining. The break were now five minutes clear but the tension in the bunch saw the field splinter as attacks and counter moves stretched along the landscape.

The pace remained high on the Côte de la Vecquee, allowing the field to take stock and ready themselves for La Redoute.

The climb, awash with more than 10,000 passionate fans, saw Tony Martin set the pace on the front of the peloton. Valverde, Kwiatkowski, Valverde, Nibali and Dan Martin: they were all present and near the front as the break – which exploded on the climb - saw their advantage cut to 1:40 by the summit. Warren Barguil attempted to cause a split but when he looked back he found himself alone until Jan Bakelants and Julian Arredondo closed the gap. Only the QuickStep rider persisted.

Bakelants didn’t get far before the peloton caught him once again. The former under-23 Liège - Bastogne - Liège champion soon found himself waiting for the car with yet another mechanical problem. Minus Bakelants, the peloton continued to encroach on the advantage of the one remaining leader. After the demise of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Bono was beginning to look like the team’s only chance for glory.

Behind Bono the action was really beginning to hot up on the Côte des Forges, as the favourites began attacking each other. Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) looked like he might be attempting to emulate Ryder Hesjedal’s move of 2013. The young American drew a few riders with him, but Movistar and BMC were still had numbers and he only achieved in bringing the peloton closer to Bono.

As the race edged closer to the final ascents of the day the dig off the front became ever increasing. Arredondo saw another opportunity on the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons, this time he took Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) along for the ride. The duo built up a small lead that had the following group of favourites a little worried. BMC sent Samuel Sanchez off in pursuit, but he’d left it too late and had to wait for the other’s to bring the pair back.

With only the Côte de Saint-Nicolas remaining, the group became one again, leaving us with a mouth-watering number of possibilities for the finish. Movistar and Orica-GreenEdge shared the efforts on the front with BMC as they drove their way up the final climb. Determined to make a move stick, Pozzovivo went again, following the wheel of Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha). As the favourites looked at each other to see who would make the first move, the two riders built up a small lead.

Dan Martin finally took the initiative to chase them down and finally joined forces with Caruso towards the top of the final unclassified ascent into Ans. The Garmin rider looked like he might be onto his second consecutive victory until he crashed out on the final corner. With Martin down, the race came down to a bunch sprint. Gerrans put in a strong effort to hold off Valverde, with Kwiatkowski slipping into third over Caruso, for the second race running.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge6:37:43
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:05
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
11Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:19
25Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
33Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:11
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:01:27
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
38Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:31
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:02:26
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:51
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:53
51David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:33
52José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
55Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
57Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:33
58Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
59Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:33
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
63Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
65Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:47
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
70Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:05:16
71Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
72Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
75Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:05:16
78John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:06:19
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:10
80WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:08:05
82Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
83Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
84Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
85Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:07
86Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:28
89Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:52
90Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:20
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:26
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:01
94Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:12
95Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:10:43
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:11:41
97Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
103Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
104Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:41
106Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
108Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
109Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:12:01
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:12:08
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:11
115Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:12:15
116Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
118Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
119Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
120Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
121Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
126Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
127Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
130Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
132David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
134Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
135Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:27
136Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:13:47
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNelson Simoes (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
DNFMichel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
DNFJean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAndres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSChristopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
DNSCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale

 

