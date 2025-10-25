Sonny Colbrelli departs Bahrain Victorious as sports director

Italian takes his leave as Gasparotto joins from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in staff shake-up at Bahrain

NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious during the team presentation prior to the 77th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Mens Race a 2042km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Sonny Colbrelli had been a sports director at Bahrain Victorious the past three seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Paris-Roubaix champion Sonny Colbrelli will leave his role of sports director at Bahrain Victorious after just over three seasons in the post, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Colbrelli joined the staff of the team with which he was rider since 2017 following his retirement from the sport in 2022.

Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Head of Creators at Domestique Cycling, Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is a co-host of the On Yer Bike podcast, occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and features on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast for the first time in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

