Shimano blue replaces Mavic as neutral support at Tour de France

Shimano turns 100 in February and, to mark the occasion, it just announced that it will be extending its current partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which owns a number of prestigious races, including the Tour de France. In the event of a mechanical issue or a crash, racers will be able to get help from Shimano’s neutral support team, regardless of which groupset they’re running.

For the past 20 years Shimano has been providing a neutral support service at some of the world’s biggest races, including the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold, La Vuelta and the Giro d’Italia. Building upon its strong working relationship with the ASO, the iconic blue Shimano support vehicles will be present at all ASO World Tour, Continental and Women’s races, including the Tour de France, La Vuelta, Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné, as well as prestigious one-day classics like Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and La Flèche Wallonne.

(Image credit: Shimano)

“In the one hundredth year of our existence we are very excited to start a new chapter in our sports history,” says Taizo Shimano, Executive Vice President. “We are proud to announce a partnership to support the ASO’s events with neutral support. That means we will be providing first-class support to riders at ASO. events to get them back on the road and back in the race.”

Yann Le Moënner, Managing Director of ASO, adds: "We are incredibly pleased to have extended our partnership with a player as innovative as Shimano. Partnering up on all of our professional and amateur cycling events with a family business and pioneer in the cycling world testifies to our commitment to offering excellent support to athletes as well as all of the cyclists involved in our events. The innovation and consistent level of excellence provided by the brand over its 100 years of existence make Shimano a crucial player in world and everyday cycling and a brand that we are proud to be associated with."

Shimano’s first race event this year will be Paris-Nice, where the blue support vehicles will be first engaged in Saint-Cyr-l'École on Sunday 7th March.