Scott creates insane custom Spark RC bike for MTB GOAT Nino Schurter to ride at his last ever World Cup

By published

Scott has gone to town with custom touches for the Swiss cross-country master

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb
(Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

We don't tend to cover too much mountain bike tech here on Cyclingnews, but at times, we make an exception.

Today is one of those days, because in just a few short days, Swiss cross-country mountain bike legend Nino Shurter will race his final ever World Cup XC event in his native Switzerland. His bike sponsor, Scott, has created a seriously special custom bike to honour the former Olympic XC and 10-time world champion.

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

The bike features a Swiss themed red and white paint scheme with plenty of gold and rainbow accents in a tribute to Shurter's victories (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

XC MTB front ends are properly clean these days, lots of custom white here (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

The Integrated Syncros Fraser handlebar has a computer mount on top for the Garmin Edge 840 (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

There's a serious amount of custom paint; the Rockshox Sid Ultimate Flight Attendant fork, which electronically controls the suspension, gets custom white lower legs. Shurter is running 2.4" Maxxis Aspen tyres (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

It continues... There are custom-painted SRAM Motive Ultimate brake calipers with rainbow stripes (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

And custom painted Syncros hubs, spot the black and white spokes. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

Certified. Winning five world titles in a row gets you these sorts of paint jobs. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

More custom touches here, spot the image of the rider himself. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

Custom painted SRAM XX SL EAGLE 38T power meter chainset, there's also a special custom Blackbox rear derailleur, SRAM's athlete-only special equipment programme. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

This is where it gets really ridiculous: that's a custom SRAM XX SL Ti-Nitride chain with Shurter's name on it. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

Photo &amp;copy; SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht

Gold bottle cage bolts, mechanics love fitting fancy bolts to bikes; this seems a fitting rig to go to town on. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

These look to be custom HT Componeonts M2T pedals, that's a CNC-machined titanium pedal axle, these things have an 80Kg max rider weight limit. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

A Nino Shurter custom Scott Spark mtb

And finally, the man who built the bike, Shurter's long-time mechanic, Yanick 'the mechanic' Gyger. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.