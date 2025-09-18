Scott creates insane custom Spark RC bike for MTB GOAT Nino Schurter to ride at his last ever World Cup

We don't tend to cover too much mountain bike tech here on Cyclingnews, but at times, we make an exception.

Today is one of those days, because in just a few short days, Swiss cross-country mountain bike legend Nino Shurter will race his final ever World Cup XC event in his native Switzerland. His bike sponsor, Scott, has created a seriously special custom bike to honour the former Olympic XC and 10-time world champion.

Scott is calling this bike the Spark RC X N1NO. The Spark is a full suspension XC bike that's all about speed. Shurter has raced on Scott bikes for the entirety of his career, and the brand, plus long-time sponsors SRAM, have teamed up to create a custom bike to honour Shurter's final race.

Like Geraint Thomas' final custom-painted Pinarello Dogma F that we covered recently, there are nods to Shurter's biggest wins, and there are a lot of them. The Swiss rider has Olympic medals in all three colours, ten world championships, nine overall world cup titles, 36 individual world cup wins, seven national championships and a European title to his name. You have a palmares like that, you get off the charts custom bikes to ride.

Shurter rides his last World Cup XC race in Lenzerheide this Sunday, after competing in his final ever World Championships last weekend. We don't know yet whether he will continue to race outside of World Cups, but the legacy he leaves in MTB XC racing is assured forever.

The bike features a Swiss themed red and white paint scheme with plenty of gold and rainbow accents in a tribute to Shurter's victories (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

XC MTB front ends are properly clean these days, lots of custom white here (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

The Integrated Syncros Fraser handlebar has a computer mount on top for the Garmin Edge 840 (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

There's a serious amount of custom paint; the Rockshox Sid Ultimate Flight Attendant fork, which electronically controls the suspension, gets custom white lower legs. Shurter is running 2.4" Maxxis Aspen tyres (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

It continues... There are custom-painted SRAM Motive Ultimate brake calipers with rainbow stripes (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

And custom painted Syncros hubs, spot the black and white spokes. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

Certified. Winning five world titles in a row gets you these sorts of paint jobs. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

More custom touches here, spot the image of the rider himself. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

Custom painted SRAM XX SL EAGLE 38T power meter chainset, there's also a special custom Blackbox rear derailleur, SRAM's athlete-only special equipment programme. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

This is where it gets really ridiculous: that's a custom SRAM XX SL Ti-Nitride chain with Shurter's name on it. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

Gold bottle cage bolts, mechanics love fitting fancy bolts to bikes; this seems a fitting rig to go to town on. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

These look to be custom HT Componeonts M2T pedals, that's a CNC-machined titanium pedal axle, these things have an 80Kg max rider weight limit. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)

And finally, the man who built the bike, Shurter's long-time mechanic, Yanick 'the mechanic' Gyger. (Image credit: Photo © SCOTT Sports / Piper Albrecht)