Pro bike check: Geraint Thomas' custom Pinarello Dogma F for his swansong at the Tour of Britain

Thomas will race on a special, custom-painted Pinarello Dogma F that celebrates some of his biggest wins.

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025
(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

When Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain in Cardiff this Sunday, it will mark the end of his long and successful career as a bike rider.

The Welshman has earned respect from cycling fans worldwide during the course of his 19 years as a professional racer not just for his results, but his honest riding, and sheer grit.

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

It's gold, green, white, and red for Thomas. It looks like a nod to the welsh colours, and his pair of Olympic Team Pursuit titles. Though it also encompasses his National road race, and Commonwealth Games road race title for Wales. Not a bad mix all told. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

Now that is a bling front end. You can ride bikes like this when you have the palmares of Thomas. A custom gold Most handlebar and Pinarello graphics. The Welsh dragon features on the headtube. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

Another close up of the dragon. We don't know for sure yet, but we assume Thomas will be riding this special bike all week. No doubt the team mechanics will have it looking perfect each day. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

Does it get much more bling? I'm betting Thomas gets fresh white bar tape every day, and why not? Spot the victories listed at the front of the bikes top tube. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

The top tube has some key victories listed, though there's plenty more that could have gone on there. Thomas has won just about every major stage race outside of the three week long Grand Tours. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

It's a nice mix of colours that really works, too much white can be overkill sometimes. The rest of the bike's build looks stock with the team's standard Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Di2 groupset fitted. Spot the 'Edizione Speciale' sticker on the chainstay. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

Seatpost painted to match, and a Prologo saddle with a cutout for Thomas. Spot the white paint mark used to measure rider setback on the saddle; a pro move from the mechanics. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

This bike doesn't actually appear to have a name tag; it's obvious who it belongs to. Will this bike end up in a museum, or will Thomas be allowed to keep it? We wonder. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

A Pinarello 3d printed titanium saddle clamp up top, and the torque rating in gold below to match. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas&#039; Tour of Britain custom Pinarello Dogma 2025

There's another tiny Welsh flag on the back of the seatpost; Thomas will be racing on home roads at the weekend after all. Below you can watch an Instagram video of Thomas checking out his bike with team mechanic Richard Lambert. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)
