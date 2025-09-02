Pro bike check: Geraint Thomas' custom Pinarello Dogma F for his swansong at the Tour of Britain
Thomas will race on a special, custom-painted Pinarello Dogma F that celebrates some of his biggest wins.
When Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain in Cardiff this Sunday, it will mark the end of his long and successful career as a bike rider.
The Welshman has earned respect from cycling fans worldwide during the course of his 19 years as a professional racer not just for his results, but his honest riding, and sheer grit.
Olympic titles, numerous stage races, a Commonwealth Games road race title and victory at the biggest race on the planet, the Tour de France in 2018, have ensured that Thomas will long be remembered as one of the sport's greats and one of Wales' biggest sports stars.
To celebrate such a successful career, Ineos Grenadiers' bike sponsor Pinarello has created a custom Dogma F bike for Thomas to celebrate the final race of his career.
The custom bike features a white, gold, green, and red colour scheme, and a few custom nods to some of Thomas' biggest wins over the years.
There's just one final race left to ride for Thomas, himself one of the very last of a golden generation of British cyclists; his place amongst cycling's greats, however, is well assured.
