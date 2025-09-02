Pro bike check: Geraint Thomas' custom Pinarello Dogma F for his swansong at the Tour of Britain

When Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain in Cardiff this Sunday, it will mark the end of his long and successful career as a bike rider.

The Welshman has earned respect from cycling fans worldwide during the course of his 19 years as a professional racer not just for his results, but his honest riding, and sheer grit.

Olympic titles, numerous stage races, a Commonwealth Games road race title and victory at the biggest race on the planet, the Tour de France in 2018, have ensured that Thomas will long be remembered as one of the sport's greats and one of Wales' biggest sports stars.

To celebrate such a successful career, Ineos Grenadiers' bike sponsor Pinarello has created a custom Dogma F bike for Thomas to celebrate the final race of his career.

The custom bike features a white, gold, green, and red colour scheme, and a few custom nods to some of Thomas' biggest wins over the years.

There's just one final race left to ride for Thomas, himself one of the very last of a golden generation of British cyclists; his place amongst cycling's greats, however, is well assured.

It's gold, green, white, and red for Thomas. It looks like a nod to the welsh colours, and his pair of Olympic Team Pursuit titles. Though it also encompasses his National road race, and Commonwealth Games road race title for Wales. Not a bad mix all told. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Now that is a bling front end. You can ride bikes like this when you have the palmares of Thomas. A custom gold Most handlebar and Pinarello graphics. The Welsh dragon features on the headtube. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Another close up of the dragon. We don't know for sure yet, but we assume Thomas will be riding this special bike all week. No doubt the team mechanics will have it looking perfect each day. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Does it get much more bling? I'm betting Thomas gets fresh white bar tape every day, and why not? Spot the victories listed at the front of the bikes top tube. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

The top tube has some key victories listed, though there's plenty more that could have gone on there. Thomas has won just about every major stage race outside of the three week long Grand Tours. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

It's a nice mix of colours that really works, too much white can be overkill sometimes. The rest of the bike's build looks stock with the team's standard Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Di2 groupset fitted. Spot the 'Edizione Speciale' sticker on the chainstay. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Seatpost painted to match, and a Prologo saddle with a cutout for Thomas. Spot the white paint mark used to measure rider setback on the saddle; a pro move from the mechanics. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

This bike doesn't actually appear to have a name tag; it's obvious who it belongs to. Will this bike end up in a museum, or will Thomas be allowed to keep it? We wonder. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

A Pinarello 3d printed titanium saddle clamp up top, and the torque rating in gold below to match. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

There's another tiny Welsh flag on the back of the seatpost; Thomas will be racing on home roads at the weekend after all. Below you can watch an Instagram video of Thomas checking out his bike with team mechanic Richard Lambert. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

