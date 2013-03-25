Sagan new leader of WorldTour

Trending

Image 1 of 4

Ride 'em cowboy: Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 4

Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet on the podium in Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) stoked with his overall victory at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 4 of 4

The final Volta a Catalunya podium: Rodriguez, Martin and Scarponi

(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

After moving into the UCI WorldTour individual rankings lead with a runner-up finish Friday at E3 Harelbeke, Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) extended his lead in the rankings with a solo victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

Sagan celebrated his first UCI WorldTour Classic victory by pulling a wheelie while crossing the finish line.

"It's great to have won. This race perhaps isn't a monument, one of the biggest Classics, like Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix but I'm still very happy," he said.

The Slovakian champion scored 80 points for his victory at Gent-Wevelgem, increasing his points total to 232. Classics rival Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who soloed to victory at the E3 Harelbeke, is second overall with 151 points.

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is third in the individual ranking with 144 points after he finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya stage race in Spain. The week-long stage race was won by Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) third overall.

Martin scored 100 points for his overall victory and debuts at eighth overall in the individual ranking.

Team Sky continues to lead the team ranking, while Spain stays on top of the nations ranking. Team Sky has a total of 407 points. Katusha is second with 268 points and RadioShack-Leopard is third with 266 points.

Dan Martin: King of Catalunya

Daniel Martin also celebrated his first major UCI WorldTour success on Sunday. The Irish climber confirmed his potential by winning stage four with a solo attack from the day's early break and then defended his slim race lead with intelligence and some excellent support from his team.

Martin lives in Catalunya and so celebrated winning his "home" race.

"I'm really, really happy. Winning at home is very special," he said. "This is the best win of my career and I think it's the best I've ever performed. Now my next goal is to do well in the Ardennes Classics in April."

The UCI WorldTour continues in Belgium on Easter Sunday with the Tour of Flanders. Sagan is the favourite for victory but will face strong competition from Cancellara plus 2012 winner Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling232pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard151
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha144
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling113
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp107
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team106
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp92
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling86
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff72
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida71
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team70
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step61
20Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
21Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha60
22Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling51
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team50
25Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team50
26Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha40
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida40
32Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge30
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
37Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team24
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ22
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ21
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
42Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
46Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
47Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
48Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
51Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
53Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
54Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
57Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
58Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
60Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
62Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
63Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
64Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge6
67Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
68Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
70Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
72Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
74Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
75Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
76Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
78Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
83Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
84Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard2
86Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
87Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
88Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
89Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
92Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
94Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
95Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
97Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
98Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
99Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
100Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
101Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain395pts
2Italy319
3Great Britain309
4France266
5Netherlands245
6Slovakia238
7United States230
8Switzerland160
9Australia145
10Belgium143
11Ireland107
12Slovenia101
13Poland101
14Colombia70
15Germany43
16Norway28
17Costa Rica24
18Austria18
19Portugal11
20Ukraine6
21Canada6
22Finland4
23Kazakhstan4
24Russia4
25Croatia2

WorldTour - Teams
1Sky Procycling407pts
2Katusha268
3RadioShack Leopard266
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step248
5Cannondale Pro Cycling244
6Garmin-Sharp205
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team203
8BMC Racing Team198
9Movistar Team188
10Astana Pro Team176
11Lampre-Merida168
12Euskaltel-Euskadi94
13Ag2R La Mondiale85
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff74
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
16Orica-GreenEdge62
17FDJ57
18Lotto Belisol33
19Team Argos-Shimano12