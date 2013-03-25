Sagan new leader of WorldTour

Image 1 of 4 Ride 'em cowboy: Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet on the podium in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) stoked with his overall victory at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 The final Volta a Catalunya podium: Rodriguez, Martin and Scarponi (Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

After moving into the UCI WorldTour individual rankings lead with a runner-up finish Friday at E3 Harelbeke, Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) extended his lead in the rankings with a solo victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

Sagan celebrated his first UCI WorldTour Classic victory by pulling a wheelie while crossing the finish line.

"It's great to have won. This race perhaps isn't a monument, one of the biggest Classics, like Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix but I'm still very happy," he said.

The Slovakian champion scored 80 points for his victory at Gent-Wevelgem, increasing his points total to 232. Classics rival Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who soloed to victory at the E3 Harelbeke, is second overall with 151 points.

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is third in the individual ranking with 144 points after he finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya stage race in Spain. The week-long stage race was won by Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) third overall.

Martin scored 100 points for his overall victory and debuts at eighth overall in the individual ranking.

Team Sky continues to lead the team ranking, while Spain stays on top of the nations ranking. Team Sky has a total of 407 points. Katusha is second with 268 points and RadioShack-Leopard is third with 266 points.

Dan Martin: King of Catalunya

Daniel Martin also celebrated his first major UCI WorldTour success on Sunday. The Irish climber confirmed his potential by winning stage four with a solo attack from the day's early break and then defended his slim race lead with intelligence and some excellent support from his team.

Martin lives in Catalunya and so celebrated winning his "home" race.

"I'm really, really happy. Winning at home is very special," he said. "This is the best win of my career and I think it's the best I've ever performed. Now my next goal is to do well in the Ardennes Classics in April."

The UCI WorldTour continues in Belgium on Easter Sunday with the Tour of Flanders. Sagan is the favourite for victory but will face strong competition from Cancellara plus 2012 winner Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 232 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 151 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 144 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 113 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 107 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 70 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 20 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 21 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 60 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 26 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 40 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 40 32 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 30 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 37 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 24 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 22 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 42 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 46 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 47 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 48 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 51 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 53 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 57 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 58 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 60 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 62 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 63 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 64 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6 67 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 68 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 70 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 72 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 73 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 74 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 75 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 76 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 78 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 83 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 84 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 2 86 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 87 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 88 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 89 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 92 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 93 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 94 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 95 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 97 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 98 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 99 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 100 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 101 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Nations 1 Spain 395 pts 2 Italy 319 3 Great Britain 309 4 France 266 5 Netherlands 245 6 Slovakia 238 7 United States 230 8 Switzerland 160 9 Australia 145 10 Belgium 143 11 Ireland 107 12 Slovenia 101 13 Poland 101 14 Colombia 70 15 Germany 43 16 Norway 28 17 Costa Rica 24 18 Austria 18 19 Portugal 11 20 Ukraine 6 21 Canada 6 22 Finland 4 23 Kazakhstan 4 24 Russia 4 25 Croatia 2