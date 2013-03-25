Sagan new leader of WorldTour
Spain remains top nation, Sky continues to lead team standings
After moving into the UCI WorldTour individual rankings lead with a runner-up finish Friday at E3 Harelbeke, Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) extended his lead in the rankings with a solo victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.
Related Articles
Sagan celebrated his first UCI WorldTour Classic victory by pulling a wheelie while crossing the finish line.
"It's great to have won. This race perhaps isn't a monument, one of the biggest Classics, like Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix but I'm still very happy," he said.
The Slovakian champion scored 80 points for his victory at Gent-Wevelgem, increasing his points total to 232. Classics rival Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who soloed to victory at the E3 Harelbeke, is second overall with 151 points.
Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is third in the individual ranking with 144 points after he finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya stage race in Spain. The week-long stage race was won by Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), with Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) third overall.
Martin scored 100 points for his overall victory and debuts at eighth overall in the individual ranking.
Team Sky continues to lead the team ranking, while Spain stays on top of the nations ranking. Team Sky has a total of 407 points. Katusha is second with 268 points and RadioShack-Leopard is third with 266 points.
Dan Martin: King of Catalunya
Daniel Martin also celebrated his first major UCI WorldTour success on Sunday. The Irish climber confirmed his potential by winning stage four with a solo attack from the day's early break and then defended his slim race lead with intelligence and some excellent support from his team.
Martin lives in Catalunya and so celebrated winning his "home" race.
"I'm really, really happy. Winning at home is very special," he said. "This is the best win of my career and I think it's the best I've ever performed. Now my next goal is to do well in the Ardennes Classics in April."
The UCI WorldTour continues in Belgium on Easter Sunday with the Tour of Flanders. Sagan is the favourite for victory but will face strong competition from Cancellara plus 2012 winner Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|232
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|151
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|144
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|113
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|20
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|21
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|60
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|26
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|40
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|40
|32
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|37
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|22
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|42
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|46
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|47
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|48
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|49
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|53
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|54
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|56
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|57
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|58
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|60
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|62
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|63
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|64
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|66
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|67
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|68
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|70
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|72
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|73
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|74
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|75
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|76
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|78
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|83
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|84
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|86
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|87
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|88
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|89
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|92
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|94
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|95
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|99
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|100
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|395
|pts
|2
|Italy
|319
|3
|Great Britain
|309
|4
|France
|266
|5
|Netherlands
|245
|6
|Slovakia
|238
|7
|United States
|230
|8
|Switzerland
|160
|9
|Australia
|145
|10
|Belgium
|143
|11
|Ireland
|107
|12
|Slovenia
|101
|13
|Poland
|101
|14
|Colombia
|70
|15
|Germany
|43
|16
|Norway
|28
|17
|Costa Rica
|24
|18
|Austria
|18
|19
|Portugal
|11
|20
|Ukraine
|6
|21
|Canada
|6
|22
|Finland
|4
|23
|Kazakhstan
|4
|24
|Russia
|4
|25
|Croatia
|2
|1
|Sky Procycling
|407
|pts
|2
|Katusha
|268
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|266
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|248
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|244
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|205
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|203
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|198
|9
|Movistar Team
|188
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|176
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|168
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|85
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|17
|FDJ
|57
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|33
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy