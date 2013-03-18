Chavanel leads WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 4 Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took second in San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: AFP)

A fourth-place finish in Milan-San Remo was enough to push Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. Richie Porte (Sky) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) each moved down one place, to second and third. Cannondale's Peter Sagan skyrocketed to fifth place thanks to his close second in Sanremo.

Spain continued to lead the nation's rankings, and Sky the team ranking.

Chavanel moved up from 13th place to first, based on his Milan-San Remo result. Porte had not raced since the last rankings were released on March 12, and Slagter abandoned Milan-San Remo, so neither picked up points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also did not finish the race on Sunday, and fell from third to fourth.

Sagan jumped from 25th to fifth, by finishing second in Milan-San Remo. Third-place finisher Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Leopard Trek made even more of a jump, from 59th to 11th place.

Sky held on to first place in the team rankings, with 320 points. Omega Pharma-QuickStep (208 points) moved from third to second place, and RadioShack-Leopard (186 points) from fourth to third. Former second-ranked Blanco dropped to fourth. All 19 WorldTour teams have points.

There was no change at the top of the national rankings, with Spain still ahead of the US. Great Britain moved from fifth to third, with Italy and France rounding out the top five.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 113 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 8 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 71 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 58 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 18 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 50 19 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 40 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 24 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 26 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 22 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 29 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 32 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 33 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 40 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 4 47 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 48 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 50 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 51 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 52 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 53 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 55 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 58 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 59 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 60 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 61 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 62 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 64 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 66 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 68 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 70 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 72 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 73 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 74 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 76 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Nations 1 Spain 309 pts 2 United States of America 227 3 Great Britain 219 4 Italy 214 5 France 203 6 Netherlands 182 7 Australia 139 8 Slovakia 98 9 Switzerland 77 10 Poland 71 11 Belgium 60 12 Germany 42 13 Slovenia 41 14 Costa Rica 22 15 Norway 22 16 Portugal 11 17 Austria 4 18 Finland 4 19 Kazakhstan 4 20 Russian Federation 4 21 Colombia 2