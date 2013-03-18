Trending

Chavanel leads WorldTour rankings

Sky, Spain continue to lead their rankings

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: ASO)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took second in San Remo

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took second in San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)

A fourth-place finish in Milan-San Remo was enough to push Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. Richie Porte (Sky) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) each moved down one place, to second and third. Cannondale's Peter Sagan skyrocketed to fifth place thanks to his close second in Sanremo.

Spain continued to lead the nation's rankings, and Sky the team ranking.

Chavanel moved up from 13th place to first, based on his Milan-San Remo result. Porte had not raced since the last rankings were released on March 12, and Slagter abandoned Milan-San Remo, so neither picked up points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also did not finish the race on Sunday, and fell from third to fourth.

Sagan jumped from 25th to fifth, by finishing second in Milan-San Remo. Third-place finisher Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Leopard Trek made even more of a jump, from 59th to 11th place.

Sky held on to first place in the team rankings, with 320 points. Omega Pharma-QuickStep (208 points) moved from third to second place, and RadioShack-Leopard (186 points) from fourth to third. Former second-ranked Blanco dropped to fourth.  All 19 WorldTour teams have points.

There was no change at the top of the national rankings, with Spain still ahead of the US. Great Britain moved from fifth to third, with Italy and France rounding out the top five.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step120pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling113
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team106
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling92
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp92
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling86
8Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling77
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff72
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard71
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step61
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha58
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
18Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha50
19Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha40
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
24Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
26Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team22
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
29Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
33Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
40Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
41Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge6
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling4
47Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
48Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
50Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
51Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
52Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
53Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
55Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
58Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
59Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
60Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
61Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
62Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
64Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
66Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
68Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
73Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
74Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
76Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain309pts
2United States of America227
3Great Britain219
4Italy214
5France203
6Netherlands182
7Australia139
8Slovakia98
9Switzerland77
10Poland71
11Belgium60
12Germany42
13Slovenia41
14Costa Rica22
15Norway22
16Portugal11
17Austria4
18Finland4
19Kazakhstan4
20Russian Federation4
21Colombia2

WorldTour - Teams
1Sky Procycling320pts
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step208
3RadioShack Leopard186
4Katusha172
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team162
6Astana Pro Team113
7Movistar Team113
8Cannondale Pro Cycling98
9BMC Racing Team98
10Garmin-Sharp94
11Euskaltel-Euskadi94
12Ag2R La Mondiale77
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff74
14Lampre-Merida71
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
16Orica-GreenEdge26
17Lotto Belisol22
18FDJ15
19Team Argos-Shimano6