Chavanel leads WorldTour rankings
Sky, Spain continue to lead their rankings
A fourth-place finish in Milan-San Remo was enough to push Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. Richie Porte (Sky) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) each moved down one place, to second and third. Cannondale's Peter Sagan skyrocketed to fifth place thanks to his close second in Sanremo.
Spain continued to lead the nation's rankings, and Sky the team ranking.
Chavanel moved up from 13th place to first, based on his Milan-San Remo result. Porte had not raced since the last rankings were released on March 12, and Slagter abandoned Milan-San Remo, so neither picked up points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also did not finish the race on Sunday, and fell from third to fourth.
Sagan jumped from 25th to fifth, by finishing second in Milan-San Remo. Third-place finisher Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Leopard Trek made even more of a jump, from 59th to 11th place.
Sky held on to first place in the team rankings, with 320 points. Omega Pharma-QuickStep (208 points) moved from third to second place, and RadioShack-Leopard (186 points) from fourth to third. Former second-ranked Blanco dropped to fourth. All 19 WorldTour teams have points.
There was no change at the top of the national rankings, with Spain still ahead of the US. Great Britain moved from fifth to third, with Italy and France rounding out the top five.
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|113
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|8
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|58
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|18
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|50
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|40
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|26
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|29
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|40
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|4
|47
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|48
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|50
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|51
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|52
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|53
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|55
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|58
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|59
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|61
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|64
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|66
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|68
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|70
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|73
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|74
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|76
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|309
|pts
|2
|United States of America
|227
|3
|Great Britain
|219
|4
|Italy
|214
|5
|France
|203
|6
|Netherlands
|182
|7
|Australia
|139
|8
|Slovakia
|98
|9
|Switzerland
|77
|10
|Poland
|71
|11
|Belgium
|60
|12
|Germany
|42
|13
|Slovenia
|41
|14
|Costa Rica
|22
|15
|Norway
|22
|16
|Portugal
|11
|17
|Austria
|4
|18
|Finland
|4
|19
|Kazakhstan
|4
|20
|Russian Federation
|4
|21
|Colombia
|2
|1
|Sky Procycling
|320
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|208
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|186
|4
|Katusha
|172
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|162
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|113
|7
|Movistar Team
|113
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|98
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|94
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|71
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|22
|18
|FDJ
|15
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
