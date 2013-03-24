Trending

Sagan solos away for crafty Gent-Wevelgem victory

Cannondale rider foils breakaway companions

Image 1 of 86

Van Avermaet took second behind Bozic

Van Avermaet took second behind Bozic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pops a wheelie upon winning Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pops a wheelie upon winning Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 86

Despite the icy weather, there were plenty of fans on the course

Despite the icy weather, there were plenty of fans on the course
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 86

Fabian Cancellara heads back to the RadioShack team car

Fabian Cancellara heads back to the RadioShack team car
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 86

Juan Antonio Flecha drives the breakaway

Juan Antonio Flecha drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 86

SHOW NUMBERS - riders refused.

SHOW NUMBERS - riders refused.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 86

The echelons started early and stayed late.

The echelons started early and stayed late.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 86

Cross winds begin to shatter the peloton

Cross winds begin to shatter the peloton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 86

The 10 man group eventually caught 3 leaders

The 10 man group eventually caught 3 leaders
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 86

The group of the favourites

The group of the favourites
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 86

The echelons in full swing in Gent-Wevelgem

The echelons in full swing in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 86

Fans got into the holiday cheer...

Fans got into the holiday cheer...
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 86

The team buses head from Deinze to Gistel

The team buses head from Deinze to Gistel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 86

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 86

The lead group battles the crosswinds

The lead group battles the crosswinds
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 86

The Sky train heads to the start

The Sky train heads to the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 86

Yaroslav Popovych has a discussion with his directeur

Yaroslav Popovych has a discussion with his directeur
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 86

The Euskaltel-Euskadi riders found themselves on the wrong side of the echelons

The Euskaltel-Euskadi riders found themselves on the wrong side of the echelons
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 86

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 86

Filippo Pozzato didn't seem to enjoy the cold weather

Filippo Pozzato didn't seem to enjoy the cold weather
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 86

Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco)

Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 86

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) in Gent-Wevelgem

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had enough energy left for a one-handed wheelie

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had enough energy left for a one-handed wheelie
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) cruises in for the win in Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) cruises in for the win in Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) displays his skills

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) displays his skills
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 86

The rest of the breakaway comes in for second

The rest of the breakaway comes in for second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the 2013 Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the 2013 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had plenty of time to consider his victory salute

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had plenty of time to consider his victory salute
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) put on a display

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) put on a display
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 86

Greg Van Avermaet comes across in third

Greg Van Avermaet comes across in third
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 86

The Cannondale team rallied behind Sagan

The Cannondale team rallied behind Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wheelies across the line

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wheelies across the line
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 86

Ride 'em cowboy: Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent-Wevelgem

Ride 'em cowboy: Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 37 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates as only he can do

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates as only he can do
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides the wild pony to the line

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides the wild pony to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) launches his race-winning move with 4km to go

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) launches his race-winning move with 4km to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides it in

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides it in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 86

The 2013 Gent-Wevelgem podium: Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet

The 2013 Gent-Wevelgem podium: Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 86

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) on the cobbles

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 86

Peter Sagan celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem victory

Peter Sagan celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to try a couple times to get that wheelie just right

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to try a couple times to get that wheelie just right
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 45 of 86

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 86

Sagan hoists the Gent-Wevelgem trophy high

Sagan hoists the Gent-Wevelgem trophy high
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 86

Sagan thanks his teammates after winning Gent-Wevelgem

Sagan thanks his teammates after winning Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 86

Borut Bozic (Astana) on the podium at Gent-Wevelgem

Borut Bozic (Astana) on the podium at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 86

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) on the attack in Gent-Wevelgem

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) on the attack in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 51 of 86

The peloton heads through Ypres

The peloton heads through Ypres
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 52 of 86

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) left his fuzzy ear warmers behind at the start

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) left his fuzzy ear warmers behind at the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 53 of 86

Cavendish working hard to bring back the escape

Cavendish working hard to bring back the escape
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 54 of 86

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the chase

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the chase
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 55 of 86

Peter Sagan pulls through in the leading group

Peter Sagan pulls through in the leading group
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 56 of 86

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 57 of 86

Saxo-Tinkoff's Daniele Bennati

Saxo-Tinkoff's Daniele Bennati
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 58 of 86

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the start

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 59 of 86

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 60 of 86

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) bundled up at the start

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) bundled up at the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 61 of 86

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) didn't get a chance to sprint for the win today

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) didn't get a chance to sprint for the win today
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 62 of 86

The Cofidis care shows the reason why the race was shortened - snow!

The Cofidis care shows the reason why the race was shortened - snow!
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 63 of 86

Lars Boom (Blanco)

Lars Boom (Blanco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 64 of 86

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) made the breakaway but flatted out of it

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) made the breakaway but flatted out of it
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 65 of 86

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) leads Ladagnous and Bazayev in the break

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) leads Ladagnous and Bazayev in the break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 66 of 86

Sky leads the aggression

Sky leads the aggression
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 67 of 86

The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved to Gistel

The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved to Gistel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 68 of 86

Omega Pharma Quickstep tries to pull back the breakaway

Omega Pharma Quickstep tries to pull back the breakaway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 69 of 86

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 70 of 86

The riders line up for the start in Gistel

The riders line up for the start in Gistel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 71 of 86

The leading group in Gent-Wevelgem

The leading group in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 72 of 86

Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet on the podium in Gent-Wevelgem

Borut Bozic, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet on the podium in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 73 of 86

The podium champagne went a bit flat for Peter Sagan

The podium champagne went a bit flat for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 74 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) exhausted after his solo effort

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) exhausted after his solo effort
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 75 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem win

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 76 of 86

The peloton gets underway

The peloton gets underway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 77 of 86

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is hardly recognizable under all the winter gear

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is hardly recognizable under all the winter gear
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 78 of 86

The start of Gent-Wevelgem

The start of Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 79 of 86

Lotto-Belisol sets the pace

Lotto-Belisol sets the pace
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 80 of 86

Race director Frank Hoste had a sleepless night but seemed happy to get the race underway

Race director Frank Hoste had a sleepless night but seemed happy to get the race underway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 81 of 86

The lead group of three was caught by 10 chasers

The lead group of three was caught by 10 chasers
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 82 of 86

The main peloton quickly lost ground

The main peloton quickly lost ground
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 83 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his tradition of unconventional victory salutes in Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his tradition of unconventional victory salutes in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) made the selection on the Kemmelberg

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) made the selection on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) soloed in the last 4km to win Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) soloed in the last 4km to win Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 86

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looks happy to have made the lead group

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looks happy to have made the lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) soloed to the win in the 2013 Gent-Wevelgem, launching a winning attack from a breakaway inside the final four kilometres. The runner-up in Milan-San Remo and E3 Harelbeke finished clear of Borut Bozic (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), with the sprinters left competing for the minor places in a race shortened by the snowy conditions.

Sagan, recently criticised for his race winning celebrations by Fabian Cancellara -  who pulled out at the feedzone  -  had plenty of time to celebrate at the line, treating the crowd to a series of wheelies.

"The classics are my first goal of the season," Sagan said in his winner's press conference.

"I wanted to win in Milan-San Remo but now I’ve found this victory and it gives me and my team real satisfaction. Now I’ve broken the ice for the next win."

"This might not be a win as big as San Remo or Paris-Roubaix but it’s an important race and I’m really happy but hope to continue now," he added.

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), who initiated the winning move on the second ascent of the Baneberg, had to settle for fourth.

At the team presentation in Deinze, Haussler had been vocal about his thoughts on the race, stating that the cold conditions could be a step too far and that the riders' safety could be compromised if the weather worsened. However with 6,000 VIPs at the race, the  organisers were always going to play every last card in an attempt to see the event start. The first 50 kilometres were cut, the first of the ascent of the Casselberg annulled and the race was on.

Haussler’s attack on the road as opposed to on the start line was one of the defining moments of the race as he sped towards a three-man move of Assan Bazayev (Astana), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) and Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ).

"I just had to use a lot of energy because I was sitting in the third group straight after the start and I only just got back on before the Kemmelberg so it was a hard race," Haussler said regarding his race.

Before he could make contact he was joined by Sagan, former winner Bernhard Eisel (Sky), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Borut Bozic (Astana), Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale), Yaroslov Popovich (Radioshack), Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol). Before long the break had an advantage of 1’30.

It sparked Cavendish’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team into life but having lost Tom Boonen to a crash and with Vandenbergh up the road, reinforcements were sorely needed. Sky and BMC who had Eisel and Van Avermaet in the lead group were hesitant to chase but Blanco and Lotto obliged to cooperate inside the final 30 kilometres for Mark Renshaw and Andre Greipel respectively.

However the gap still held with Flecha and Bodnar providing steely back up for Bozic and Sagan.

Into the final 10km, the lead finally began to topple and with 7km to go the gap was a mere 48 seconds. The sprinters looked to have the race in their hands, especially with a stern wind aiding their chase.

Up ahead, Flecha surged to the front to try and inject some impetus but all that appeared to come with him were tired legs, frozen fingers and demoralised hearts.

Inside the 5 kilometre marker it was Haussler’s turn to give it one last assault but with the lead at 38 seconds the race was still heading towards a bunch sprint.

Vandenbergh launched an attack with 4 kilometres to go, in his first effort since joining the escape but he was quickly closed down.

Cue Sagan, who followed Flecha onto Vandenbergh’s back wheel before dipping his shoulders and accelerating away for his win.

A cold day and a shortened race

The cold weather in Belgium caused a lot of stir about whether or not the 75th edition of Gent-Wevelgem should go through or not. The evening before the race the organizers decided to get the race underway in Gistel instead of Deinze, covering the first 50 of the 238 kilometres long race by bus.

The cold northeast wind quickly resulted in the formation of several echelons. In front many favourites were present in a first group of 25 riders, including defending winner Tom Boonen, Mark Cavendish, André Greipel and Peter Sagan. As Fabian Cancellara wasn’t present in this group his team did most of the work in the second echelon when battling the strong winds in the flatlands of De Moeren.

After entering France for about fifty kilometres of racing the first groups were heading for a junction. When taking on the Mont des Cats (or Casselberg) a second time the group with Cancellara finally reached the front of the race. On the following wide open roads the group split again though most of the favourites remained in front this time. The pace in front dropped slightly and that was the sign for Juan Antonio Flecha to attack.

The Spaniard was joined by Matthieu Ladagnous and Assan Bazayev. The trio quickly collected a maximal gap of two minutes on the peloton. That was until that peloton hit the Baneberg where Philippe Gilbert tested his legs. Shortly after that the race passed through the feed zone at 70km from the finish, and Tour of Flanders favourite Fabian Cancellara and many other riders abandoned the race there. A few moments later Tom Boonen hit the deck in the peloton when he hit a curb at high speed in the drop towards the town of Kemmel.

The Belgian champion needed a lot of time to get back on his bike. On the Kemmelberg Edvald Boasson Hagen increased the pace, swiftly marked by Peter Sagan and about thirty others. In the background Boonen quit the race after riding up the cobbled climb. Meanwhile the first chase group was trailing the three leaders by only forty seconds.

When turning back on wider roads to tackle the Baneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg for the last time, Heinrich Haussler set up a new move. The German Australian was joined by Sagan, former winner Bernhard Eisel (Sky), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and others. When powering up the Baneberg the peloton was back on their heels but after the climb the break was gone, together with Andrey Amador (Movistar), Borut Bozic (Astana), Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale), Jaroslov Popovich (Radioshack) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol).

The ten quickly caught up with the three earlier leaders, creating a leader’s group of thirteen riders. On the Kemmelberg Bazayev couldn’t keep up and dropped back into the peloton which trailed by 1:20. Mark Cavendish instructed Zdenek Stybar to keep the pace high. But Omega Pharma-QuickStep lacked the numbers to reduce the gap and received little support from other teams.

That was until Debusschere punctured out of the lead group and Lotto-Belisol moved to the front of the peloton. When riding through Ieper and the Menin Gate – an impressive passage with 30km to go - the eleven remaining leaders had just under 1:30 on the peloton. The efforts in the peloton were not enough to bring down the gap to the lead group because ten kilometres later it was still the same.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:29:10
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:24
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
13Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
23Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
32Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
33David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
34Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
47Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
49Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:51
50Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
51Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:58
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:04
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
58Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
60Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:08
61Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:03
62Debusschere (Bel) Jens
63Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:34
64Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
66David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
67Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
70Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
DNFDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFGedimias Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFHugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFLloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFIoannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFStuart O'grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews