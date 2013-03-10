Trending

Porte new leader of WorldTour after Paris-Nice victory

Sky best team, Spain top nation

2013 Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte (Sky) resplendent in yellow on the final podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) won the final time trial to seal overall victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Sky) beat Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to win Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: AFP)

Sky Procycling’s second victory in as many years in Paris-Nice, thanks to Australia's Richie Porte, sees the British team return to the number one spot for the UCI WorldTour teams, with Porte crowned the new leader of the individual ranking.

Australia’s first ever victory in the "Course au Soleil" - the Race to the Sun - came after Porte seized the overall lead on the race’s one mountain summit finish at the Montagne de Lure on Friday. He then followed the example of Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Paris-Nice champion, by taking the final time trial at Paris-Nice, reinforcing his now definitive advantage in the overall classification.

Porte’s win and two stage victories enables him to become the new UCI WorldTour leader, albeit by a margin of just two points over the previous number one, Santos Tour Down Under champion Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco Pro Cycling Team). Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), second in the final time trial at Paris-Nice and second overall after Porte ousted him from the Paris-Nice lead on Friday, is third in the UCI WorldTour’s classification.

The WorldTour individual rankings will surely undergo another major change at the end of Tirreno-Adriatico, the third WorldTour event of the 2013 season, which concludes on Tuesday. Only then will a clear series of early front runners emerge.

One team that seems to be continuing exactly where it left off in 2012 is Team Sky. Classified number one in the world at the end of last season, the British team is back in the top spot after just two races.

That Sky has amassed 192 points so early in the year is an indication that the team has hit the ground running, and they are already 35 points clear of closest pursuers and former leaders, Blanco Pro Cycling Team.

A familiar name - Spain - is once again at the top of the nations classification, just as it was for most of 2012. However, the margin between Spain and second-placed Netherlands of just seven points by no means a secure distance. The United States had two riders finish in the top four at Paris-Nice, Andrew Talansky, 2nd, and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), 4th, and as a result vaults from 12th to third on the nations standings. France moves up from 10th to fourth on the nations standings largely based on the results of Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at Paris-Nice.

After Tirreno-Adriatico provides the next big shift in the classification on Tuesday, the WorldTour’s first one-day race of 2013, Milano-Sanremo, sees the sprinters and Classics specialists move to the fore ahead of the stage race specialists like Porte and Talansky. Victory for Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in one of the early sprints of Paris-Nice bodes well for the German if Italy’s top Classic comes down to a bunch gallop. Meanwhile Sylvain Chavanel’s win on the Promenade des Anglais on the closing weekend of Paris-Nice could be a good omen for the veteran Frenchman when he reaches the Via Roma in Sanremo - just a few kilometres further east up the coastline - next Sunday.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling113pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp92
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling77
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step60
10Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha40
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
16Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol18
18Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge6
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
29Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
31Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
32Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
35Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
40Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
41David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
46Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
47Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
49Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
50Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
51Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
52Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
53Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

World Tour - Teams
1Sky Procycling193pts
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team158
3Garmin-Sharp94
4Euskaltel-Euskadi93
5Movistar Team91
6RadioShack Leopard74
7Ag2R La Mondiale73
8BMC Racing Team68
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step67
10Lampre-Merida60
11Katusha44
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
13Lotto Belisol20
14Orica-GreenEdge19
15FDJ15
16Astana Pro Team7
17Cannondale Pro Cycling6
18Team Argos-Shimano6
19Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain182pts
2Netherlands175
3United States of America155
4France143
5Australia132
6Great Britain78
7Italy66
8Belgium60
9Slovenia41
10Germany34
11Portugal11
12Slovakia6
13Switzerland6
14Finland4
15Russian Federation4
16Kazakhstan4
17Colombia2
18Norway2