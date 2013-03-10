Porte new leader of WorldTour after Paris-Nice victory

Image 1 of 4 2013 Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte (Sky) resplendent in yellow on the final podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) won the final time trial to seal overall victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Richie Porte (Sky) beat Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to win Paris-Nice. (Image credit: AFP)

Sky Procycling’s second victory in as many years in Paris-Nice, thanks to Australia's Richie Porte, sees the British team return to the number one spot for the UCI WorldTour teams, with Porte crowned the new leader of the individual ranking.

Australia’s first ever victory in the "Course au Soleil" - the Race to the Sun - came after Porte seized the overall lead on the race’s one mountain summit finish at the Montagne de Lure on Friday. He then followed the example of Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Paris-Nice champion, by taking the final time trial at Paris-Nice, reinforcing his now definitive advantage in the overall classification.

Porte’s win and two stage victories enables him to become the new UCI WorldTour leader, albeit by a margin of just two points over the previous number one, Santos Tour Down Under champion Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco Pro Cycling Team). Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), second in the final time trial at Paris-Nice and second overall after Porte ousted him from the Paris-Nice lead on Friday, is third in the UCI WorldTour’s classification.

The WorldTour individual rankings will surely undergo another major change at the end of Tirreno-Adriatico, the third WorldTour event of the 2013 season, which concludes on Tuesday. Only then will a clear series of early front runners emerge.

One team that seems to be continuing exactly where it left off in 2012 is Team Sky. Classified number one in the world at the end of last season, the British team is back in the top spot after just two races.

That Sky has amassed 192 points so early in the year is an indication that the team has hit the ground running, and they are already 35 points clear of closest pursuers and former leaders, Blanco Pro Cycling Team.

A familiar name - Spain - is once again at the top of the nations classification, just as it was for most of 2012. However, the margin between Spain and second-placed Netherlands of just seven points by no means a secure distance. The United States had two riders finish in the top four at Paris-Nice, Andrew Talansky, 2nd, and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), 4th, and as a result vaults from 12th to third on the nations standings. France moves up from 10th to fourth on the nations standings largely based on the results of Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at Paris-Nice.

After Tirreno-Adriatico provides the next big shift in the classification on Tuesday, the WorldTour’s first one-day race of 2013, Milano-Sanremo, sees the sprinters and Classics specialists move to the fore ahead of the stage race specialists like Porte and Talansky. Victory for Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in one of the early sprints of Paris-Nice bodes well for the German if Italy’s top Classic comes down to a bunch gallop. Meanwhile Sylvain Chavanel’s win on the Promenade des Anglais on the closing weekend of Paris-Nice could be a good omen for the veteran Frenchman when he reaches the Via Roma in Sanremo - just a few kilometres further east up the coastline - next Sunday.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 113 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 40 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 16 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 18 18 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 29 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 31 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 33 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 35 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 40 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 41 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 44 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 47 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 49 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 50 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 51 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 52 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 53 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

World Tour - Teams 1 Sky Procycling 193 pts 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 158 3 Garmin-Sharp 94 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 5 Movistar Team 91 6 RadioShack Leopard 74 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 73 8 BMC Racing Team 68 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 67 10 Lampre-Merida 60 11 Katusha 44 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 13 Lotto Belisol 20 14 Orica-GreenEdge 19 15 FDJ 15 16 Astana Pro Team 7 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 18 Team Argos-Shimano 6 19 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2