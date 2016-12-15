Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery
Details of the new red team issue bikes
The BMC team revealed their 2017 bikes and equipment at their training camp in Spain this week, confirming rumours that they will use all-red bikes rather than the more subtle black and red used in recent seasons.
Related Articles
Peiper confident that Porte can win the Tour de France
Dennis keen to test his Grand Tour credentials at the 2017 Giro d'Italia
BMC announce 2017 line-up as team begins training camp in Spain
BMC Racing unveil 2017 kit - Gallery
Have BMC solved their leadership dilemma?
BMC Racing measure up for 2017 - Gallery
Porte: Froome is the strongest but it doesn't psych me out
Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Super Prestige Disc – Gallery
The BMC Teammachine SLR01 remains the team issue road racing bike for the WorldTour team and is again equipped with Shimano components and wheels. Cyclingnews had a closer look at Rohan Dennis' bike for this photo gallery.
All the BMC Teammachine SLR01 are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic drivetrain and groupset. Shimano is due to supply its new Dura-Ace 9100 Di2 groupset at the start of the 2017 season, meaning the BMC riders are still training on the older components.
Riders often opt for the Shimano C35 wheelset but Dennis' bike is equipped with the deeper section C50 wheels front and back for training. There is no sign of disc brakes just yet at the BMC team
BMC rode on Continental Pro LTD tyres in 2016 but have switched to Vittoria for 2017 and the riders are already getting used to the new rubber in Spain as they clock up their base miles. The Vittoria Corsa 25-28 tubulars have a classic pale tan colour, adding an almost retro-touch to the new bikes. As per current performance thinking, BMC have gone for wider tyres which give plenty of comfort but are also fast.
Dennis' bike has a black 3T 130mm stem with 17 angle, fitted with Ergonova bars and some subtle black 3T bar tape. The stem is not slammed tight to the frame to allow for any minor changes in position during the training camp.
Fizik again supply the saddles, with Dennis preferring a black Arione with carbon fibre rails. SRM provide power metres and the metallic red PC8 head unit.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy