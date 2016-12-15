Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 18 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 A detail of the 3T stem (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 18 The unique BMC seat tube design (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 18 BMC again use Elite bottles and cages in 2017 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 18 The Shimano wheels are now shod with Vittoria tyres (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 18 The 2017 red BMC Teammachine SLR01 awaits Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 18 A close up of the Shimano Dura-Ace levers (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 18 Vittoria has replaced Continental as tyre sponsor (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 18 A detail of the chunky but efficient Shimano Dura-Ace rear break (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 18 The black fizik Airone saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 18 Rohan Dennis has his name on his new bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 18 The bright red SRM PC8 power metre (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 18 The 2017 team issue BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 18 The 2017 BMC Team machines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 New time trial colours on show for BMC Racing (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 18 The BMC Racing bikes in their 2017 colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 18 Australians Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The BMC team revealed their 2017 bikes and equipment at their training camp in Spain this week, confirming rumours that they will use all-red bikes rather than the more subtle black and red used in recent seasons.

The BMC Teammachine SLR01 remains the team issue road racing bike for the WorldTour team and is again equipped with Shimano components and wheels. Cyclingnews had a closer look at Rohan Dennis' bike for this photo gallery.

All the BMC Teammachine SLR01 are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic drivetrain and groupset. Shimano is due to supply its new Dura-Ace 9100 Di2 groupset at the start of the 2017 season, meaning the BMC riders are still training on the older components.

Riders often opt for the Shimano C35 wheelset but Dennis' bike is equipped with the deeper section C50 wheels front and back for training. There is no sign of disc brakes just yet at the BMC team

BMC rode on Continental Pro LTD tyres in 2016 but have switched to Vittoria for 2017 and the riders are already getting used to the new rubber in Spain as they clock up their base miles. The Vittoria Corsa 25-28 tubulars have a classic pale tan colour, adding an almost retro-touch to the new bikes. As per current performance thinking, BMC have gone for wider tyres which give plenty of comfort but are also fast.

Dennis' bike has a black 3T 130mm stem with 17 angle, fitted with Ergonova bars and some subtle black 3T bar tape. The stem is not slammed tight to the frame to allow for any minor changes in position during the training camp.

Fizik again supply the saddles, with Dennis preferring a black Arione with carbon fibre rails. SRM provide power metres and the metallic red PC8 head unit.