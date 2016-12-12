BMC Racing unveil 2017 kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet shows off his new colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet was still walking with a cane after ankle surgery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 BMC's time trial machine for 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 The BMC Team Machine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 The 2017 BMC Team machines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Tejay van Garderen's attack is answered by Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Australians Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 The BMC Racing team trains in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet poses with his new bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 The 2017 BMC Racing team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 The computer design of the new shorts (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 19 of 32 The computer design of the new jersey (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 20 of 32 The back of the 2017 BMC jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet models the new BMC kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 A BMC time trial bike in 2017 colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 32 The 2017 BMC Racing team prepare for training (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 32 Ventoso and Roche have a look at the bikes they will ride at the start of 2017 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 32 New time trial colours on show for BMC Racing (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 32 Fuelling up before another day in the saddle (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 27 of 32 Checking the weather before a day in the saddle (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 28 of 32 Riders have all the fuel they need outside the BMC Racing team bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 29 of 32 Cadel Evans has brought his own BMC bike with him to the team camp (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 30 of 32 Tejay van Garderen takes a quick drink before his ride (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 31 of 32 The BMC Racing bikes in their 2017 colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 32 of 32 Hotel space was at a premium at the BMC Racing team camp (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

BMC Racing has unveiled its team kit for the 2017 season at its training camp in Denia, Spain, announcing a new three-year partnership with Swiss company Assos.

The new design is similar to the 2016 kit, made by Pearl Izumi, but a few small changes have been made, including the prominent logos of new sponsor TAG Heuer on the sleeves.

For Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, a thick gold stripe traces the outside of the geometrical black sections on each side of the jersey.

Unlike recent years, the team has also gone for entirely black shorts.

"At BMC Racing Team we are always looking to improve and innovate, particularly when it comes to technical apparel," said the team's general manager, Jim Ochowicz.

"Assos of Switzerland are specialists in engineering and aerodynamics, and have mastered the creation of racing apparel suitable for all weather conditions and elements. With their Swiss quality and technical achievements, they were a natural fit as our technical apparel partners."

Assos has deep roots in professional cycling and claims to be the first company to introduce time trial skinsuits into competition in 1978, but it hasn't been represented in the pro peloton for over 20 years, save for making the Swiss national team's kit – worn by Fabian Cancellara en route to Olympic Gold this summer.

"Competitive cycling is in our DNA and we've continued to nourish it," said Roche Maier, brand and product chief at ASSOS.

"Now, 25 years later, we are reconnecting with our roots and officially heading back into the professional peloton by entering into partnership with BMC Racing Team. Not because we needed to, but because our hearts wanted to."

As well as the WorldTour team, Assos will also supply the BMC Development Team, and the partnership as a whole will see collaboration to develop and refine the products.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the images of the new kit, along with more pictures from the team's training camp.