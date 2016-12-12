BMC Racing unveil 2017 kit - Gallery

The new design is similar to the 2016 kit, made by Pearl Izumi, but a few small changes have been made, including the prominent logos of new sponsor TAG Heuer on the sleeves.
For Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, a thick gold stripe traces the outside of the geometrical black sections on each side of the jersey.
Unlike recent years, the team has also gone for entirely black shorts.
"At BMC Racing Team we are always looking to improve and innovate, particularly when it comes to technical apparel," said the team's general manager, Jim Ochowicz.
"Assos of Switzerland are specialists in engineering and aerodynamics, and have mastered the creation of racing apparel suitable for all weather conditions and elements. With their Swiss quality and technical achievements, they were a natural fit as our technical apparel partners."
Assos has deep roots in professional cycling and claims to be the first company to introduce time trial skinsuits into competition in 1978, but it hasn't been represented in the pro peloton for over 20 years, save for making the Swiss national team's kit – worn by Fabian Cancellara en route to Olympic Gold this summer.
"Competitive cycling is in our DNA and we've continued to nourish it," said Roche Maier, brand and product chief at ASSOS.
"Now, 25 years later, we are reconnecting with our roots and officially heading back into the professional peloton by entering into partnership with BMC Racing Team. Not because we needed to, but because our hearts wanted to."
As well as the WorldTour team, Assos will also supply the BMC Development Team, and the partnership as a whole will see collaboration to develop and refine the products.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the images of the new kit, along with more pictures from the team's training camp.
