BMC Racing measure up for 2017 - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Taking time out from core stability (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 12 BMC Racing rider going through bike fittings at their recent camp (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 3 of 12 Richie Porte on the treatment table (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 12 Bike fitting at the BMC Racing camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 12 Samuel Sanchez shares his thoughts during a fitting (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 12 Assos show off their clothing during a fitting for Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 12 Assos show off their clothing during a fitting for Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 12 Amaël Moinard trains on the rollers (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 9 of 12 Richie Porte keeps dry during poor weather at the BMC Racing camp (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 10 of 12 Loic Vliegen on his 2017 race bike (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 11 of 12 Loic Vliegen enjoys training inside (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 12 of 12 BMC Racing rider going through bike fittings at their recent camp (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

It may surprise you but little emphasis is put on training during December training camps. Yes, riders head out for daily efforts and for those taking part in key January WorldTour races the rides can be intense but the main priority during these meet-ups is for riders and staff to analyse the season and plan ahead for the following year.

It's a rare chance for an entire set-up to share the same location – something that doesn't happen until the following winter.

At the recent BMC Racing team camp in Denia, Spain, riders of course trained on the local roads but they also went through the motions of kit fittings with their new supplier, Assos, new signings were fitted for their new road and time trial bikes, riders sat down with directors to talk through 2017 race programmes and even if the weather did turn, there was always the indoor trainers.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the images of the new kit, along with more pictures from the team's training camp.