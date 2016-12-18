BMC Racing measure up for 2017 - Gallery
Training indoors and fittings for next season
It may surprise you but little emphasis is put on training during December training camps. Yes, riders head out for daily efforts and for those taking part in key January WorldTour races the rides can be intense but the main priority during these meet-ups is for riders and staff to analyse the season and plan ahead for the following year.
It's a rare chance for an entire set-up to share the same location – something that doesn't happen until the following winter.
At the recent BMC Racing team camp in Denia, Spain, riders of course trained on the local roads but they also went through the motions of kit fittings with their new supplier, Assos, new signings were fitted for their new road and time trial bikes, riders sat down with directors to talk through 2017 race programmes and even if the weather did turn, there was always the indoor trainers.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the images of the new kit, along with more pictures from the team's training camp.
