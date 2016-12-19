Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Super Prestige Disc – Gallery
A look at the bike the Dutchman used to win Scheldecross Antwerpen
Mathieu Van Der Poel won the Scheldeprijs Antwerpen cyclo-cross and the World Cup race in Namur at the weekend, using a Stevens Super Prestige Disc to distance his chief rival and current World Champion Wout Van Aert.
The German designed bike features a full carbon frame and fork, with tapered head and seat tubes to offer both stiffness and responsive handling. The frameset is equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, with internal cabling to prevent any damage whilst racing and providing ease of cleaning.
The Super Prestige's stopping power comes from Shimano RS-785 hydraulic disc brakes. An early adopter of disc brakes, Van Der Poel explained to Cyclingnews that the hydraulic brakes offer supreme braking, offering a chance to brake later, as well as consistency over caliper brakes in the worst conditions.
Although featuring Shimano hubs, the rims are unbranded carbon and have been stickered as Shimano alongside the rider’s name. For the sandy and relatively dry Scheldecross Antwerpen, Van Der Poel opted for 33mm A. Dugast tyres.
PRO finishing kit, including a one-piece integrated stem and handlebar complete the bike.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the former World Champion's bike.
