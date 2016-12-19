Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Super Prestige Disc – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Superprestige with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 2 of 18 Mathieu Van Der Poel opts for Shimano Dura-Ace cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 3 of 18 The tread pattern of choice for the sandy Scheldecross race in Antwerp (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 4 of 18 Van Der Poel's mechanice keeps the bar tape looking neat (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 5 of 18 One-piece stem and handlebars creates a unmessy cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 6 of 18 The full carbon frame combined with internal wiring offers a clean finish (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 7 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 8 of 18 The unbranded carbon rims are stickered up as Shimano (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 9 of 18 Mathieu Van Der Poel's name adorns the toptube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 10 of 18 PRO Turnix saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 11 of 18 The Dutchman chose 46-39 chain rings for the relatively flat course (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 12 of 18 One-piece carbon fiber PRO 120mm stem and handlebar combination (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 13 of 18 The handmade 33mm tyres from A. Dugast (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 14 of 18 A closer look at the head tube cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 15 of 18 Shimano RS785 hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 16 of 18 Disc brakes create a neat rear end (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 17 of 18 Van der Poel powering to the World Cup victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) battles Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu Van Der Poel won the Scheldeprijs Antwerpen cyclo-cross and the World Cup race in Namur at the weekend, using a Stevens Super Prestige Disc to distance his chief rival and current World Champion Wout Van Aert.

The German designed bike features a full carbon frame and fork, with tapered head and seat tubes to offer both stiffness and responsive handling. The frameset is equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, with internal cabling to prevent any damage whilst racing and providing ease of cleaning.

The Super Prestige's stopping power comes from Shimano RS-785 hydraulic disc brakes. An early adopter of disc brakes, Van Der Poel explained to Cyclingnews that the hydraulic brakes offer supreme braking, offering a chance to brake later, as well as consistency over caliper brakes in the worst conditions.

Although featuring Shimano hubs, the rims are unbranded carbon and have been stickered as Shimano alongside the rider’s name. For the sandy and relatively dry Scheldecross Antwerpen, Van Der Poel opted for 33mm A. Dugast tyres.

PRO finishing kit, including a one-piece integrated stem and handlebar complete the bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the former World Champion's bike.