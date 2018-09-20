Roglic and Mohoric lead Slovenian team for World Championships

Image 1 of 6 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Primoz Roglic leads the chase group off the top of the Col d'Aubisque (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) drives the pace during stage 4 of the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates having won stage 10 of the Giro to Gualdo Tadino (Image credit: Getty Images)

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primož Roglič will lead his Slovenian national team in the road race at the World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, at the end of this month.

Roglič will not contest the time trial as he's still recovering from an elbow injury sustained in a crash at the Tour de France, where he finished fourth overall, but will lead the road squad on September 30.

"I haven't ridden my TT bike, so I can't really train to get a good result," Roglič said of his decision. "I'll only start when I can fight for a win, so I won't do it."

The 28-year-old finished second to the Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin at the Worlds time trial in Bergen, Norway, last year, and went on to have what has been his best year yet in 2018, winning the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of Slovenia in the first half of the season.

At the Tour de France, much was expected of Roglič, but he surpassed even those expectations by winning the Pyrenean stage from Lourdes to Laruns and only just missing out on the podium in Paris.

Bahrain-Merida's Matej Mohorič will also start the road race as one of the Slovenian team's protected riders, having won both the BinckBank Tour and the Deutschland Tour last month, and he and Roglič will be joined on the eight-man road-race squad by Mohorič's Bahrain-Merida teammates Grega Bole, Luka Pibernik and Domen Novak, Katusha-Alpecin's Simon Špilak, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) and CCC Sprandi Polkowice's Jan Tratnik, with Tratnik also riding the time trial.

"After such a good season, we can go to the Worlds with a really positive mindset, with our heads held high," Roglič said on the Slovenia Cycling website.

"It's a great honour for me to be going to Innsbruck with seven friends. We're going to show everyone who the Slovenians are. We'll give it 110 per cent and hope to do well."

Slovenian national team for the 2018 UCI Road World Championships:

Elite men's road race

Primož Roglič

Matej Mohorič

Grega Bole

Luka Pibernik

Domen Novak

Simon Špilak

Jan Polanc

Jan Tratnik

Elite men's time trial

Jan Tratnik

Elite women's road race

Polona Batagelj

Urša Pintar

Urška Žigart

Špela Kern

Under-23 men's road race

Tadej Pogačar

Jaka Primožič

Nik Čemažar

Žiga Jerman

Žiga Horvat

Izidor Penko

Under-23 men's time trial

Jaka Primožič

Izidor Penko

Junior women's road race

Nika Jančič

Vita Movrin

Junior women's time trial

Nika Jančič

Vita Movrin

Junior men's road race

Boštjan Murn

David Čadež

Anže Skok

Aljaž Omrzel

Junior men's time trial

Boštjan Murn

David Čadež