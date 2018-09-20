Roglic and Mohoric lead Slovenian team for World Championships
Road race only for 2017 Worlds time trial silver medalist
LottoNL-Jumbo's Primož Roglič will lead his Slovenian national team in the road race at the World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, at the end of this month.
Roglič will not contest the time trial as he's still recovering from an elbow injury sustained in a crash at the Tour de France, where he finished fourth overall, but will lead the road squad on September 30.
"I haven't ridden my TT bike, so I can't really train to get a good result," Roglič said of his decision. "I'll only start when I can fight for a win, so I won't do it."
The 28-year-old finished second to the Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin at the Worlds time trial in Bergen, Norway, last year, and went on to have what has been his best year yet in 2018, winning the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of Slovenia in the first half of the season.
At the Tour de France, much was expected of Roglič, but he surpassed even those expectations by winning the Pyrenean stage from Lourdes to Laruns and only just missing out on the podium in Paris.
Bahrain-Merida's Matej Mohorič will also start the road race as one of the Slovenian team's protected riders, having won both the BinckBank Tour and the Deutschland Tour last month, and he and Roglič will be joined on the eight-man road-race squad by Mohorič's Bahrain-Merida teammates Grega Bole, Luka Pibernik and Domen Novak, Katusha-Alpecin's Simon Špilak, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) and CCC Sprandi Polkowice's Jan Tratnik, with Tratnik also riding the time trial.
"After such a good season, we can go to the Worlds with a really positive mindset, with our heads held high," Roglič said on the Slovenia Cycling website.
"It's a great honour for me to be going to Innsbruck with seven friends. We're going to show everyone who the Slovenians are. We'll give it 110 per cent and hope to do well."
Slovenian national team for the 2018 UCI Road World Championships:
Elite men's road race
Primož Roglič
Matej Mohorič
Grega Bole
Luka Pibernik
Domen Novak
Simon Špilak
Jan Polanc
Jan Tratnik
Elite men's time trial
Jan Tratnik
Elite women's road race
Polona Batagelj
Urša Pintar
Urška Žigart
Špela Kern
Under-23 men's road race
Tadej Pogačar
Jaka Primožič
Nik Čemažar
Žiga Jerman
Žiga Horvat
Izidor Penko
Under-23 men's time trial
Jaka Primožič
Izidor Penko
Junior women's road race
Nika Jančič
Vita Movrin
Junior women's time trial
Nika Jančič
Vita Movrin
Junior men's road race
Boštjan Murn
David Čadež
Anže Skok
Aljaž Omrzel
Junior men's time trial
Boštjan Murn
David Čadež
