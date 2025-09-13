Queen stage of Vuelta comes close to stopping after protesters block route

Protesters spill onto road with 20 kilometres to go

BOLA DEL MUNDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Pro - Palestines stop the race during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 20 a 164.8km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 2253m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2025 in Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The toughest mountain stage of the Vuelta a España came perilously close to ending early as pro-Palestine protesters spilt onto the route with 20 kilometres to go at a roundabout, almost stopping the main bunch. Shortly after the break led by Mikel Landa (Soudal–Quick-Step) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) had gone through the roundabout, near the town of Beceril de la Sierra, around 100 protesters ran onto the road, some sitting on the ground.

At the last possible moment, the main peloton of around 30 favourites was able to ride around the blockade and continue, but all the team cars and many riders behind the principal chase group were blocked behind.

