Puncture forces Neilson Powless to run with his bike at the Maryland Cycling Classic – Video

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) started Saturday’s Maryland Cycling Classic as one of the favourites, but a badly timed puncture left the EF Education-EasyPost rider stranded and running with his bike to change his wheel.

Powless, who finished on the podium in both 2022 and 2023, emerged from an active and chaotic race onto the last of six laps of a 28.8km circuit around Baltimore in a leading group of 11 men. However, he was one of a number of riders to puncture, and though he received help from the neutral service motorcycle, none of the wheels they were able to provide were compatible with his bike.

Rather than accept his fate, Powless shouldered his bike - minus the rear wheel - and ran up the road towards the waiting EF Education-EasyPost team car. He was met halfway by a mechanic with a new bike and was then able to resume his race, eventually finishing 18th, 5:33 behind winner Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies).

The race was Powless’ first outing since finishing sixth at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa at the beginning of August, and he was remarkably sanguine considering his ill fortune.

"Felt incredible to restart my season at @marylandcyclingclassic," said Powless on his Instagram account. “Unfortunately an untimely flat in the final lap kept me out of the fight for the win. Thank you Baltimore for having us and to everyone who made this race happen!"

With two wins to his name this season, 2025 has otherwise been a good one for Powless. While he was unable to take a stage win at the Tour de France, his success at Dwars door Vlaanderen remains one of the season’s most memorable. There, having found himself in a four-man group with three Visma-Lease a Bike riders, he was able to outwit them all, beating Wout van Aert in a sprint to the line.

Powless’ Baltimore run was redolent of Chris Froome’s legendary effort on Mont Ventoux, when the yellow jersey was forced to run through the thronging crowds after a crash with a race motorbike.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors