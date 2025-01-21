‘Maybe we'll get a contract out of that, who knows?' - 126km in Tour Down Under spotlight for Browning and Marriage

‘We're the little sister that gets invited at the last minute and she's trying to make an impression’ says Australian national team DS Barras

Fergus Browning and Zac Marriage compete in the breakaway during stage 1 of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under
Fergus Browning and Zac Marriage compete in the breakaway during stage 1 of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no beating around the bush when you ask either the riders or sports director at the ARA Australian Cycling Team what the drive is as they line up amongst the top teams in the world at the Santos Tour Down Under

"We're not the belle of the ball here, we're the little sister that gets invited at the last minute and she's trying to make an impression" team sports director Martin Barras told Cyclingnews straight after his riders, Fergus Browning and Zac Marriage had spent 126km off the front, mostly with just the two of them. 

