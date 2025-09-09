Police remove tree trunk cut down across road on stage 16 of Vuelta a España

By published

Latest incident to affect Vuelta already hit by multiple protests

CASTRO DE ERVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike rea, Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Polka dot Mountain Jersey and the peloton compete climbing to the Alto da Groba (629m) during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 16 a 167.9km stage from Poio to Mos. Castro de Herville on September 09, 2025 in Castro de Erville, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The peloton are passing through Galicia on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Police at the Vuelta a España have moved quickly to try remove a tree trunk felled and seemingly deliberately placed across the road during stage 16.

What appears to be an act of sabotage, but has yet to be officially confirmed as such, took place some 30 kilometres from the line in the hilly stage from Poio to Castro de Herville.

The race, led by a breakaway of five riders, had not yet reached the location when the tree trunk was removed.

The 2025 Vuelta has been affected by multiple pro-Palestine protests, including several attempts to stop the race. At present, no group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the tree-felling incident.

More to follow...

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.