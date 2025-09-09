Police remove tree trunk cut down across road on stage 16 of Vuelta a España

The peloton are passing through Galicia on stage 16

Police at the Vuelta a España have moved quickly to try remove a tree trunk felled and seemingly deliberately placed across the road during stage 16.

What appears to be an act of sabotage, but has yet to be officially confirmed as such, took place some 30 kilometres from the line in the hilly stage from Poio to Castro de Herville.

Images on SpazioCiclismo show workmen armed with chainsaws removing the tree trunk, which crosses the entire road, outside the locality of Morgadans, close to the Alto de Prado climb.

L'organizzazione ha dovuto intanto occuparsi di un albero che era stato tagliato e fatto cadere sulla sede stradale ai piedi dell'Alto de Prado, in località Morgadans #LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/0FVKSDeiWxSeptember 9, 2025

The race, led by a breakaway of five riders, had not yet reached the location when the tree trunk was removed.

The 2025 Vuelta has been affected by multiple pro-Palestine protests, including several attempts to stop the race. At present, no group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the tree-felling incident.

More to follow...